AARP Services Announces New AARP Member Benefits from Amazon, Paramount+ and Daily Harvest

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP members can take advantage of benefits and discounts this winter from three new providers. The latest additions for the wide-ranging list of member benefits include savings and special offers from Amazon, Daily Harvest, and Paramount+.

"As we continue into the holiday season, we are pleased to make available more opportunities for AARP members to save," said John Larew, AARP Services President and CEO. "From online shopping discounts and safety technology offerings to entertainment services and savings on delicious and healthy meal solutions, these new offerings touch on categories that are important to the needs and lifestyle of AARP members, especially as we look to New Year wellness goals."

Amazon's Alexa Emergency Assist – AARP members can save 25% off monthly and annual subscription plan. Alexa Emergency Assist is an emergency assistance service, providing 24/7 hands-free access to emergency helpline by simply saying, "Alexa, call for help." You'll be connected to a trained Urgent Response agent who can request dispatch of emergency services and can pass on pre-saved critical information to first responders. Alexa can also automatically notify up to 25 of your emergency contacts when you start and end a call with Urgent Response.

Daily Harvest – AARP members receive $50 off your first order of nine items or more, and 10% off future orders of complete meal solutions that can be customized for your dietary needs. You can choose from over 100 delicious breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and snacks, all built on fruits and vegetables and delivered to your door. From ready-to-blend smoothies, savory Harvest Bowls, hearty soups and more, Daily Harvest's food is easy to prep and undeniably tasty. – AARP members receiveoff your first order of nine items or more, and 10% off future orders of complete meal solutions that can be customized for your dietary needs. You can choose from over 100 delicious breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and snacks, all built on fruits and vegetables and delivered to your door. From ready-to-blend smoothies, savory Harvest Bowls, hearty soups and more, Daily Harvest's food is easy to prep and undeniably tasty.

Paramount+ – AARP members can save 10% off the Paramount+ Essential and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscription plans now. With Paramount+, members can stream the complete Paramount+ library that features something for everyone in the household, including original series such as LAWMEN: BASS REEVES, FRASIER, BILLIONS*, STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, THE CHI*, SURVIVOR and NCIS, as well as popular films such as PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE, TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM, TOP GUN: MAVERICK and more. The service is also the streaming home to CBS Sports that includes the NFL on CBS, UEFA and more.

For more information about the benefits AARP members have access to, visit aarp.org/viewbenefits . AARP commercial member benefits are provided by third parties, not by AARP or its affiliates.

*Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan subscribers.

About Amazon

Amazon is an American multinational technology company based in Seattle, Washington, that focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence. It is one of the Big Four tech companies, along with Google, Apple, and Microsoft. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994, Amazon has grown to become the world's largest online marketplace and cloud computing platform. The company offers a wide range of products and services, from books and electronics to apparel, home goods, and food. Amazon also offers streaming media and web services, including Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Amazon Kindle. Amazon also distributes a variety of downloadable and streaming content through its Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, Twitch, and Audible units. It publishes books through its publishing arm, Amazon Publishing, film and television content through Amazon Studios, and has been the owner of film and television studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer since March 2022. It also produces consumer electronics—most notably, Kindle e-readers, Echo devices, Fire tablets, and Fire TVs.

About Daily Harvest

At Daily Harvest, we take care of food so food can take care of you. By making it convenient to enjoy more sustainably grown, organic fruits and vegetables every day, the company is on a mission to improve human and planetary health. Launched in 2015 by Founder Rachel Drori, Daily Harvest's food is quick to prep, delicious to eat and available for home delivery or in your grocer's freezer aisle. The company works with farmers to support regenerative and organic farming practices that enhance ecosystem biodiversity, produce nourishing food and help mitigate the effects of climate change. For more information, visit dailyharvest.com.

Daily Harvest, the Daily Harvest logo, and "We take care of food so food can take care of you" are trademarks of Daily Harvest, Inc.

Paramount+

Paramount+, a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, combines live sports, breaking news and A Mountain of Entertainment™. The streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME®, the service's cornerstone plan, is also home to SHOWTIME® content including scripted hits, critically acclaimed nonfiction projects, SHOWTIME SPORTS® (including industry-leading SHOWTIME Boxing®) and films. This premium plan includes unmatched events and sports programming through the local live CBS stream, including golf to basketball and more. All Paramount+ subscribers have streaming access to CBS News Network for 24/7 news and CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis.

About AARP Services

AARP Services, founded in 1999, is a wholly-owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP's millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards, auto and home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance, life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; pharmacy services and legal services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/about-aarp/ , www.aarp.org/español or follow @AARP , @AARPenEspañol and @AARPadvocates on social media.

