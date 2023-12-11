Imbio to be Acquired by 4DMedical Creating Comprehensive Cardiothoracic Image Analysis Portfolio

Acquisition by global medical company advances powerful analytical imaging technology

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Imbio, Inc. (a portfolio company of Minneapolis-based Invenshure LLC), a provider of medical imaging analysis technologies for chronic lung and cardiothoracic diseases, announces it has entered a binding agreement to be acquired by 4DMedical, a leading producer of advanced lung function imaging software. The combined technology offering will turn any standard chest CT into a much broader Cardiothoracic Analysis, immediately providing functional, structural, and risk-based analysis for both lung and heart disease.

(PRNewswire)

Imbio's technology provides quantitative and personalized imaging analysis for patients with acute and chronic diseases. The automated system transforms chest CT studies into visual lung maps, generating detailed reports on abnormalities. Imbio algorithms support various clinical initiatives, including lung cancer screening, smoking cessation, surgical planning, and pulmonary embolism management. Additionally, they are leveraged in clinical trials and academic research for diverse diseases.

"Imbio is very excited to join forces with 4DMedical to create the leading lung imaging AI suite in the market, combining 4DMedical's functional analysis with Imbio's anatomical and tissue analysis. Together we can help clinicians around the globe detect disease earlier, make more robust diagnosis, and drive more informed and confident decision-making for better patient care," said Dave Hannes, CEO at Imbio.

"This merger represents the culmination of a multi-year effort by Invenshure to create and build Imbio into a preeminent healthcare technology company. Partnering with 4DMedical to create a unified offering and platform will maximize patient impact and shareholder value," said Danny Cunagin, Chairman of Imbio and Co-CEO of Invenshure.

"I am extremely excited to join forces with the incredibly talented and committed Imbio team. Imbio's market-leading suite of AI solutions provide life-changing insights from CT scans, and perfectly complements 4DMedical's functional imaging technology," says Andreas Fouras, Founder and CEO of 4DMedical. "We now offer a comprehensive cardiothoracic imaging solution set to providers and their patients. Importantly, the Imbio acquisition also boosts our commitment to improve veteran pulmonary health care—especially for those impacted by toxic exposures during service."

About Imbio

Imbio is a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) medical imaging solutions for chronic lung and cardiothoracic diseases. Imbio's regulatory-cleared solutions transform the way patients are discovered, diagnosed, and treated, enabling physician productivity and more personalized care for patients. Learn more at www.imbio.com

About Invenshure

Founded by tech veterans Danny Cunagin and Troy Kopischke, Invenshure is a venture studio that transforms challenging problems into successful companies. Specializing in high-growth sectors such as biotech, genomics, healthcare IT, diagnostics, cloud computing, and wireless technologies, Invenshure delivers returns to investors and contributes to overall betterment. Learn more at www.invenshure.com .

About 4DMedical

4DMedical Limited (ASX:4DX) is a global medical technology company that has created a step change in the capacity to accurately and quickly understand the lung function of patients with respiratory diseases.

Through its flagship patented XV Technology®, 4DMedical enables physicians to understand regional airflow in the lungs and identify respiratory deficiencies earlier and with greater sensitivity as they breathe. This technology powers 4DMedical's FDA-cleared XV Lung Ventilation Analysis Software (XV LVAS®) ̶ the first modality to dynamically quantify ventilation throughout the lungs, and its Computed Tomography-enabled counterpart software, CT LVAS®.

XV LVAS and CT LVAS reports are prepared using 4DMedical's Software as a Service delivery model using existing hospital imaging equipment or the Company's revolutionary XV Scanner. To learn more, please visit www.4dmedical.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Imbio, Inc.