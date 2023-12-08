Xinhua Silk Road: Villages in east China's Jiangxi serve as beacon for global sustainable development practices, says BRISL Director

BEIJING, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During a four-day tour in villages of Yichun City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Yasiru Ranaraja, Director of the Belt & Road Initiative Sri Lanka (BRISL), was immersed in a unique adventure, exploring the harmony between humanity and nature.

Nature is a key focus of this tour as it occurred against the background of the COP28, the largest climate conference to date. Yasiru explored Tianzhu Mountain scenic spot in the Tonggu County by boat and was overwhelmed by the stunning natural environment. After the boat trip, he took a bath in the county's hot spring, where the water temperature has been remaining about 50 degrees Celcius all year round.

"I envy you living in such a beautiful place," he told local people.

Apart from natural preservation,Yasiru also gained more understanding of sustainable development in how local people leverage the natural resources during his journey to Fengxin County. The county is dubbed as "hometown of kiwi fruits" in China due to its high quality kiwi fruit yielding, thanks to the suitable climate and organic planting.

The provincial intangible cultural heritage also left a deep impression on him. The root sculpture art tracing back to the Wei and Jin dynasties (220-420) in Yifeng County and the black porcelain in Jing Kiln in Jing'an County took him to the ancient time, soaking him in the Chinese history and culture which has been passed on for thousands of years.

During his short stay in Yichun, Yasiru has developed deep bonding with local people in the villages. In the Gangbei Village and Pingtian Village, villagers extended their warm welcome to the Ski Lankan guest by inviting him for tea and performing welcome dance for him. Yasiru remarked on the impressive local specialties and local customs, noting that he has felt the hospitality of local villagers.

"I am ready to introduce Yichun's scenery, culture and customs to a wilder audience," said Yasiru. He published an in-depth analysis themed "Exploring Sustainable Pathways: BRISL's Journey through Yichun City's Villages" on the website of BRISL after the tour, highlighting that villages in Yichun serve as a beacon for global sustainable development practices.

