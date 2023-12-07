Cineworld Group Announces Thomas Song as New Chief Financial Officer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineworld Group announces the appointment of Thomas Song as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Song will oversee the group's finance and accounting management and will have a leadership role in the company's strategic planning and analytics.

"After an extensive search, we are proud to announce Tom Song as our new CFO," stated Eduardo Acuna, Chief Executive Officer for Cineworld Group. "Tom provides our team with a history of achievement and true insights into financial management, analytics, and strategic planning. With this background along with our talented finance team, he is the perfect leader to deliver a strategic financial vision that will drive growth and success for Cineworld Group."

Song brings with him over 25 years of experience in corporate finance, development, and investor relations. He most recently served as CFO of Aimbridge Hospitality, a leading global hotel management company.

Previously, Song served as CFO for publicly traded Dine Brands Global, one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies, where he was responsible for the company's overall strategic and financial management. Song was also a senior executive at Choice Hotels International, Inc., one of the largest lodging franchisors with more than 7,000 hotels, where he led global M&A, real estate, and strategic partnerships. Song received his BA from the University of Chicago and MBA from Northwestern University – Kellogg School of Management.

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the world. Under the Regal, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Planet, and Cinema City brands, the company represents the second largest theatrical exhibition business by number of screens with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Israel, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Romania. Cineworld Group is focused on delivering the best moviegoing experience by providing our guests with the largest selection of premium large formats, the only unlimited subscription program, and enhanced food and beverage offerings to make every visit to the theatre a truly memorable experience.

