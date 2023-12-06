SMArtX Advisory Solutions Adds 19 Strategies to Its Manager Marketplace

Bernardi Asset Management, RiskBridge Advisors, and Uniplan Investment Counsel join the SMArtX Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology, announced it has added 19 strategies offered by six leading asset management firms to its platform. Bernardi Asset Management, RiskBridge Advisors, and Uniplan Investment Counsel have joined the SMArtX platform and are now offering municipal, equity, and tax-advantaged strategies. The platform currently features 1319 strategies from over 300 asset management firms.

Several existing firms, including Great Lakes Advisors, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, and WBI Investments, added eight strategies to the platform. These strategies encompass a wide range of portfolios across equity, large cap, and growth themes.

The full list of new strategies includes:

Intermediate Term Taxable



High Income Municipal



Tactical Ladder Municipal

Disciplined Equity Climate Opportunities



Fundamental Equity International Value ADR



Fundamental Equity Small Cap Value

Large Cap Leaders

MVP Aggressive



MVP Aggressive (Tax-Advantaged)



MVP Conservative



MVP Conservative (Tax-Advantaged)



MVP Moderate



MVP Moderate (Tax-Advantaged)

Micro Cap



REI

Bull | Bear Tax-Smart Dividend Retirement SMA



Power Factor All Cap High Yield Dividend



Power Factor All Cap Rising Dividends



Power Factor Growth Quality

Jonathan Pincus, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions said, "SMArtX excels at bringing award-winning solutions to our platform offerings. We are dedicated to continuing to expand our manager marketplace with respected firms that address the evolving needs of our clients, as well as evolving our best-in-class distribution platform to help managers accelerate growth and improve access to their strategies."

SMArtX's continued growth is driven by two main applications of its technology: the off-the-shelf TAMP offering, which is built using SMArtX Advisory Solutions' proprietary UMA technology, and the ability to further deploy that tailored UMA technology through APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises, RIA platforms, and hybrid broker-dealers.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'). SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking a wider selection of investment products and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com .

