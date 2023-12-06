MASTER THE ART OF GIVING WITH FAIRMONT HOTELS & RESORTS

Discover new and luxurious gift ideas from the Fairmont Store

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - This holiday season the Fairmont Store has a treasure trove of thoughtfully curated gift ideas filled with inspiration and meaning for all the special people in your life. From luxurious bedding accessories to sumptuous scents and handcrafted gifts that give back, below you will find a selection of new and notable Fairmont favorite gift ideas for everyone on your list. 'Tis the season for giving!

Fairmont Duvet and Pillows (CNW Group/Fairmont Hotels & Resorts) (PRNewswire)

Timeless Gifts for Travelers

Remind your friends and loved ones of days spent luxuriating at Fairmont Hotels & Resorts with these classic favorites from the Fairmont Store.

Fairmont Pure Cashmere Long Robe New and just in time for the festive season, the black robe is ultra-cozy, 100% cashmere and exclusive to Fairmont. Make it personal with complimentary monogramming. From US$498 : New and just in time for the festive season, the black robe is ultra-cozy, 100% cashmere and exclusive to Fairmont. Make it personal with complimentary monogramming.

Fairmont Luxury Pajamas: This sleepwear is made for unwinding. The premium cotton sets are breathable, maximizing comfort and sleep health and are available in regular or stretch cotton and can be personalized with complimentary monogramming. From US$185 This sleepwear is made for unwinding. The premium cotton sets are breathable, maximizing comfort and sleep health and are available in regular or stretch cotton and can be personalized with complimentary monogramming.

Le Labo's Rose 31 Scent: This classic romantic scent will remind you of all your travels and stays at Fairmont Hotels & Resorts. Blending natural ingredients with science, the line features products spanning from Perfuming Body Lotion to Bath Salts . From US$6.95 This classic romantic scent will remind you of all your travels and stays at Fairmont Hotels & Resorts. Blending natural ingredients with science, the line features products spanning fromto

Fairmont Classic Black Candle: A stunning creation rich in notes of amber, vanilla bourbon, patchouli, bergamot, cardamom, ylang-ylang, jasmine and mimosa paired with some gorgeous dark chocolate and sandalwood for an elevated dose of pampering. The candle also comes in the Classic White variation with amber and vanilla bourbon and additional notes of maple and sweet cinnamon bark, earthy American and Canadian Fir Balsam, blonde wood and Virginian and Himalayan Cedar and white musk for a gift worth giving on repeat this year. From US$115 A stunning creation rich in notes of amber, vanilla bourbon, patchouli, bergamot, cardamom, ylang-ylang, jasmine and mimosa paired with some gorgeous dark chocolate and sandalwood for an elevated dose of pampering. The candle also comes in thevariation with amber and vanilla bourbon and additional notes of maple and sweet cinnamon bark, earthy American and Canadian Fir Balsam, blonde wood and Virginian and Himalayan Cedar and white musk for a gift worth giving on repeat this year.

Canadian Pacific Heritage Collection: Relive an adventurous and glamorous era of travel through our Canadian Pacific Heritage collection, inspired by the castle-like Canadian mountain hotels originally built by the Canadian Pacific Railway. Vintage-styled leather Roots travel bags and accessories, such as a stylish wallet and luggage tags, recreate the glamour of early train travel. From US$32 Relive an adventurous and glamorous era of travel through our Canadian Pacific Heritage collection, inspired by the castle-like Canadian mountain hotels originally built by the Canadian Pacific Railway. Vintage-styled leather Roots travel bags and accessories, such as a stylish wallet and luggage tags, recreate the glamour of early train travel.

Beautifully Handcrafted Gifts that Give Back

The Fairmont Store has launched a new limited line of decor and lifestyle products from sustainable brand Obakki. Crafted by a network of world-class artisans, Obakki producers meld natural materials with traditional craftsmanship for handcrafted products with meaning. When you give a gift from Obakki, your generosity is felt twice - supporting the sustainable livelihoods of the artisans and the Obakki Foundation, which has provided clean water to 3 million people and education to 20,000 children, among many other initiatives.

Duna Marble Bowl : Inspired by the historical and natural roots of the Mexican people, along with the beauty of the raw native materials, this exquisite double-sided bowl is carved from Mexican lava rock and comes with a beautiful wooden spoon. US $1,295 Inspired by the historical and natural roots of the Mexican people, along with the beauty of the raw native materials, this exquisite double-sided bowl is carved from Mexican lava rock and comes with a beautiful wooden spoon.

Fog Grey Luisa Calice Smooth : Crafted in an Italian workshop run by third-generation glassblowers, these wine glasses are handmade with Borosilicate glass, some of the most resilient glass in the world. The simple, elegant design is inspired by the aesthetics of modern architecture and created using an artisanal mouth-blown technique. Set of two US$210 : Crafted in an Italian workshop run by third-generation glassblowers, these wine glasses are handmade with Borosilicate glass, some of the most resilient glass in the world. The simple, elegant design is inspired by the aesthetics of modern architecture and created using an artisanal mouth-blown technique.

Sisal Basket : Handmade by the Kenyan woman of Kitui, these baskets are made from locally sourced sisal fiber shaped into a gorgeous basket ideal for plants or a chic storage solution. US$145 Handmade by the Kenyan woman of Kitui, these baskets are made from locally sourced sisal fiber shaped into a gorgeous basket ideal for plants or a chic storage solution.

For the Tea Connoisseur

Fairmont Store's Lot 35 Winter and Holiday tea collections bring the sweet scent and taste of the season home.

Harlequin Afternoon Tea Set: Fairmont's harlequin-patterned china reflects the historic yet modern spirit of Fairmont's iconic Le Château Frontenac . Specially created for the hotel, the harlequin pattern brilliantly blends fun and elegance with golden accents and trim. The Harlequin Afternoon Tea Experience includes two cups and saucers, two 8-inch plates, a teapot, creamer, sugar bowl and mini tea strainer. US$725 Fairmont's harlequin-patterned china reflects the historic yet modern spirit of Fairmont's iconic. Specially created for the hotel, the harlequin pattern brilliantly blends fun and elegance with golden accents and trim. The Harlequin Afternoon Tea Experience includes two cups and saucers, two 8-inch plates, a teapot, creamer, sugar bowl and mini tea strainer.

Royal Empress Afternoon Tea Set: This regal tea-for-two bundle in the Royal pattern includes two cups and saucers, two 8-inch plates, one six-cup teapot, a two-tier cake stand, creamer and sugar bowl . US$790 This regal tea-for-two bundle in the Royal pattern includes two cups and saucers, two 8-inch plates, one six-cup teapot, a two-tier cake stand, creamer and sugar bowl

Library Afternoon Tea Set: This special holiday gift bundle includes two Library pattern cups and saucers, two eight-inch plates, a teapot, a two-tier cake stand, a creamer and a sugar bowl. US $750 This special holiday gift bundle includes two Library pattern cups and saucers, two eight-inch plates, a teapot, a two-tier cake stand, a creamer and a sugar bowl.

Empress Tea for One Set: This set transports you straight to Canada's "Castle on the Coast," the historic Fairmont Empress . It includes Fairmont's Tea for One teapot, a teacup and saucer in the Royal pattern, a box of Tea at The Empress Tea , a tea towel printed with the hotel's decadent scone recipe and a tea bag tidy in the Empress pattern . US$125 This set transports you straight to"Castle on the Coast," the historic. It includes Fairmont's Tea for One teapot, a teacup and saucer in the Royal pattern, a box of, a tea towel printed with the hotel's decadent scone recipe and a tea bag tidy in the Empress pattern

Assorted LOT 25 Teas: From a Festive Fruitcake blend to delightful Christmas Cookie blend, there is a variety of holiday teas that everyone on your list will love. From US $14.95 From ablend to delightfulblend, there is a variety of holiday teas that everyone on your list will love.

Give the Gift of a Good Night's Sleep

Just close your eyes and let the Fairmont bedding essentials do the rest.

Fairmont Pillow : These luxurious pillows contain a richness of down and feathers for support and comfort, or you can opt to protect against allergies with a hypoallergenic choice. From US$109 : These luxurious pillows contain a richness of down and feathers for support and comfort, or you can opt to protect against allergies with a hypoallergenic choice.

Fairmont Linens : Elevate the bedroom slumber experience that channels the vacation sleep experience with the crisp, white design and sumptuous 300 thread count and 100% cotton sateen sheets and pillowcases. From US$299 : Elevate the bedroom slumber experience that channels the vacation sleep experience with the crisp, white design and sumptuous 300 thread count and 100% cotton sateen sheets and pillowcases.

Fairmont Bed : For a real wow factor this Christmas, recreate the Fairmont sleep experience for someone special. Featuring impeccable style and the finest materials for the ultimate comfort, Fairmont mattresses are that spectacular gift that will surely have everyone nestled snug in their beds. From US$3,900 : For a real wow factor this Christmas, recreate the Fairmont sleep experience for someone special. Featuring impeccable style and the finest materials for the ultimate comfort, Fairmont mattresses are that spectacular gift that will surely have everyone nestled snug in their beds.

Gifts for Kids that Spark Wonder and Delight

Kids Robe: Make your child's bath time a cozy affair with this fluffy, 100% polyester robe for kids. After some splishing and splashing, wrap your child up in comfort a let them drift off to dreamland with our matching robe-swaddled Fairmont bear by their side. US$69 Make your child's bath time a cozy affair with this fluffy, 100% polyester robe for kids. After some splishing and splashing, wrap your child up in comfort a let them drift off to dreamland with our matching robe-swaddled Fairmont bear by their side.

Baby Linen Set: The ultimate in comfort for your baby or a gift for a special little one on the way, this is a set as soft as your baby's skin. Little ones will drift off to dreamland on the same linens that you melt into in our Fairmont spas. US$199 The ultimate in comfort for your baby or a gift for a special little one on the way, this is a set as soft as your baby's skin. Little ones will drift off to dreamland on the same linens that you melt into in our Fairmont spas.

Fairmont Bear : Introducing our adorable Fairmont Bear created by Build-A-Bear. This cuddly companion is the perfect addition to any bedtime routine or cozy night in. US$42 Introducing our adorablecreated by Build-A-Bear. This cuddly companion is the perfect addition to any bedtime routine or cozy night in.

