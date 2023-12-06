GreenPower Panel Shares Real-World Experiences from Deploying the Type A Nano BEAST in Special Needs Situations

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, held a panel discussion at the recent TSD (Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs) conference in Frisco, Texas where school districts shared their real-world experiences in deploying the Type A all-electric Nano BEAST school bus during the #YesWV All-Electric School Bus Pilot Project implemented by the state of West Virginia and GreenPower.

Joining GreenPower’s VP Mark Nestlen in presenting the real-world experiences from deploying the Type A all-electric Nano BEAST at the TSD conference were Jared Fitzwater, Transportation Director for Clay County Schools and Dr. John Henry, Assistant Superintendent for Wyoming County School District. (PRNewswire)

"The feedback GreenPower received from Wyoming and Clay county schools was that the deployment of the Nano BEAST had a direct correlation in reducing behavioral problems from students who rode the all-electric school bus," said Mark Nestlen, Vice President of Business Development and Strategy for GreenPower. "The morning commute for these students really set the tone for the day and both counties shared that the Nano BEAST helped drastically by providing a smooth, quiet and calming ride on the way to school."

In both Clay and Wyoming counties the Type A Nano BEAST was deployed as part of the statewide pilot project for a six-week period. The buses were configured with the Access option with seating for 14 ambulatory passengers and one Q'STRAINT wheelchair securement position. The purpose-built school bus was equipped with a rear curbside BraunAbility lift.

"We deployed the Nano BEAST all-electric school bus on our most diverse special needs route, as we really wanted to test it out to see how it impacted the students," said Jared Fitzwater, Transportation Director for the Clay County School District. "What we found during our time with the Nano BEAST was that it proved advantageous for students with special needs who rode on the bus to and from school each day. The bus significantly contributed to the well-being of these children, offering a calm, smooth ride and fostered an environment where they thrived. The experience was highly successful."

"I personally spoke with teachers, aides and bus drivers, and everyone was impressed with how quiet and smooth the ride was," added Dr. John Henry, Assistant Superintendent for Wyoming County School District. "The students who rode the bus had a positive shift in behavior. And once the pilot project concluded, we saw a digression back to more behavioral problems when putting students back on a diesel school bus. We are really looking forward to integrating a permanent Nano BEAST into our fleet."

To view the full discssion visit the video recap from the School Transportation News TSD conference. Here you will watch Fitzwater and Henry further discuss the reactions from students, educators and the community, evaluate the performance and handling of the all-electric, purpose-built Type A Nano BEAST and hear their thoughts on the financial and programmatic reasons why it benefits both students and school districts to implement all-electric school buses, particularly in special needs settings.

The Nano BEAST deployments were part of the larger nine-month pilot program conducted by GreenPower and the state of West Virginia in 18 counties, representing one-third of the school districts in the state with more than 100 professionals driving the buses more than 32,000 miles. Data from the pilot showed both the Type D BEAST and Type A Nano BEAST performed as expected whether on flat or mountainous terrain, in cold or warm conditions and on rural roads or city highways. For a full report on the pilot project data visit GreenPower's video recap from the School Transportation News (STN) Expo in Reno .

For more information on the award winning Type A Nano BEAST and Nano BEAST Access, contact michael@greenpowermotor.com.

Contacts:

Mark Nestlen

Vice President of Business Development and Strategy

mark.n@greenpowermotor.com



Allie Potter

Skyya PR for GreenPower

(218) 766-8856

allie@skyya.com

About GreenPower Motor Company, Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose-built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower's business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower's operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "upon", "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com) could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. All amounts are in U.S. Dollars ©2023 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

(PRNewsfoto/GreenPower Motor Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GreenPower Motor Company