Velvet launches first investment marketplace for offshore accredited investors in partnership with New York based Templum

NEW YORK & SAO PAULO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Velvet , a company specializing in the buying and selling of equity in high-growth technology companies, has just announced the beta launch of its secondary marketplace. This initiative is in collaboration with Templum , the leading global infrastructure for private markets and alternative assets.

Through the jointly created platform, offshore investors will have the opportunity to invest in disruptive private companies such as SpaceX, OpenAI and Neuralink. The projected transaction volume for 2024 is $250 million, representing a sevenfold increase from Velvet's 2023 transaction value. To reach this goal, Velvet will continue building partnerships with global private banks and open an office in the Middle East to cater to a growing base of investors in the region.

Velvet clients will have access to Templum One, a central operating system for private markets that simplifies access to alternative assets, making trading in otherwise illiquid assets as easy as buying public stocks. A highly secure ecosystem, the solution connects issuers, investors, custodians, transfer agents and other industry stakeholders. The goal is to make alternative assets and private securities available to a broader range of investors.

Key features of the marketplace include a curated list of detailed information on each of the wide array of available assets, such as alternative investments for its customer base, frictionless investor account maintenance through integration and support and an expedited standard purchase process, including consolidated payments and management.

"Our focus is to bring new opportunities to global offshore investors starting by giving them access to equity in truly exponential companies such as SpaceX, which, through the constellation of low orbit satellites from its subsidiary StarLink, is changing how humanity consumes data. Another example is OpenAI, which is leading the revolution in Artificial Intelligence with products like ChatGPT," said Carlos Naupari, founder and CEO of Velvet. "In the current market recovery scenario, we aim to concentrate on technology companies that will have a long-term impact globally and consequently bring outsized returns to investors," he adds.

Velvet aims to provide exclusive and high-potential opportunities to ultra-high-net-worth investors who already possess a diversified and sophisticated portfolio. The minimum ticket for new investments will be USD 100,000 and the investment structure will be done via Delaware based entities.

"The United States is a global leader in public markets and still the main exporter of category defining companies in cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence and space exploration," said Christopher Pallotta, founder and CEO of Templum. "The partnership between Templum and Velvet enables offshore global investors to invest in privately held American companies through an institutional-grade trading platform designed specifically for the private markets."

About Velvet:

Founded in 2021, in São Paulo / Brazil, Velvet's mission is to provide exclusive access to high-potential, privately held technology companies for qualified offshore investors. In partnership with Templum, the company offers a fully regulated, transparent and efficient secondary marketplace for trading equity interests in alternative assets, equipped with cutting-edge tools, data and insights to connect all market participants and assist with decision-making. Velvet's goal is to simplify and optimize access, distribution and fundraising of alternative assets for private bankers, wealth managers and family offices around the globe.

About Templum:

Templum is the operating system for private markets and alternative assets and is paving the way for investors to participate in new asset classes through integrated market technologies and APIs for primary issuance, secondary trading, alternative data and Templum One, our private markets and alternative assets ecosystem solution. Templum's combined solutions improve efficiency and access in private markets by enabling seamless, electronic workflows for alternative investments and standardized infrastructure to support operations, rather than the fragmented manual processes currently used in private markets. We unify private market infrastructure, investment opportunities and investor capital, into a single solution for private securities and alternative assets.

Templum Markets LLC. a wholly owned subsidiary of Templum, Inc., is a New York-based broker-dealer, and Alternative Trading System (ATS) approved to trade unregistered private securities in 53 U.S. states and territories. For more information, please visit www.templuminc.com .

