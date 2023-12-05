Designer Brands Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) (the "Company" and "Designer Brands"), one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories, announced financial results for the third quarter ended October 28, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Designer Brands Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"This quarter, we were impacted by a footwear market that contracted for the first time since COVID coupled with unseasonably warm weather, which significantly reduced customer demand for shoes and pressured our heavily seasonal assortment," stated Doug Howe, Chief Executive Officer. "We saw improved performance in casual and clearance categories this quarter, but this was not enough to offset the broader lack of demand. While macro pressures notably impacted our business, we clearly recognize the need to operate with even greater speed and increase the level of innovation, newness, and fashion into our assortments, returning to our roots as a merchant organization and a fashion footwear retailer."

Howe continued, "As we look ahead, we do not anticipate pressures alleviating in the near-term, and we will continue to adjust accordingly. Our team is already executing several initiatives to address areas for improvement within our business. Ongoing refreshment of our assortment, including new specialty sizes, and new marketing initiatives are two ways we are actively reinforcing our business as the best in shoes. We have also made some difficult decisions regarding leadership across our organization and believe that we are making progress in positioning our business well for the long-term while continuing to generate strong cash flow and ample liquidity."

Third Quarter Operating Results (Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are to the third quarter of 2022)

Net sales decreased 9.1% to $786.3 million .

Total comparable sales decreased by 9.3%.

Gross profit decreased to $256.4 million versus $285.8 million last year, and gross margin was 32.6% compared to 33.0% for the same period last year.

Reported net income attributable to Designer Brands Inc. was $10.1 million , or diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.17 , including net after-tax charges of $0.07 per diluted share from adjusted items, primarily related to restructuring, integration, and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") transition costs as well as valuation allowance change on deferred tax assets.

Adjusted net income was $14.8 million , or adjusted diluted EPS of $0.24 .

Liquidity

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $54.6 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023, compared to $62.5 million at the end of the same period last year, with $213.3 million available for borrowings under our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility and $85.0 million available for borrowings under our new senior secured term loan credit agreement ("Term Loan"). On October 31, 2023 , we borrowed an additional $25.0 million under the Term Loan with any remaining borrowings to be taken by January 31, 2024 . Debt totaled $375.5 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023 compared to $415.5 million at the end of the same period last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $202.5 million for the first nine months of 2023 compared to $37.9 million during the same period last year.

The Company ended the third quarter with inventories of $601.5 million compared to $681.8 million at the end of the same period last year.

Return to Shareholders

During the third quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased an aggregate 7.6 million Class A common shares at an aggregate cost of $79.7 million , including transaction costs and excise tax. As of October 28, 2023 , $87.7 million of Class A common shares remained available for repurchase under the share repurchase program.

A dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A and Class B common shares will be paid on December 14, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2023 .

Store Openings and Closings

During the third quarter of 2023, we opened one store in the U.S. and six stores in Canada, resulting in a total of 499 U.S. stores and 144 Canadian stores as of October 28, 2023.

Updated 2023 Financial Outlook

The Company is updating the following guidance for the full year 2023:

Metric Previous Guidance Current Guidance Net Sales: Designer Brands net sales growth, excluding Keds Down mid- to high-single digits Down high-single digits Incremental net sales from Keds acquisition $75.0 million to $85.0 million $60.0 million to $70.0 million Diluted EPS: Designer Brands, excluding Keds $1.20 - $1.50 $0.40 - $0.70 Contribution from Keds acquisition ~$0.00 ~$0.00

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company is hosting a conference call today at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-888-317-6003, or the international dial in, 1-412-317-6061, and reference conference ID number 7417878 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the following link, as well as through the Company's investor website at investors.designerbrands.com:

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archived version will be available at the same location until December 19, 2023. A replay of the teleconference will be available by dialing the following numbers:

U.S.: 1-877-344-7529

Canada: 1-855-669-9658

International: 1-412-317-0088

Passcode: 1276880

Important information may be disseminated initially or exclusively via the Company's investor website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands is one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of the most recognizable footwear brands and accessories, transforming and defining the footwear industry through a mission of inspiring self-expression. With a diversified, world-class portfolio of coveted brands, including Keds, Lucky Brand, Crown Vintage, Vince Camuto, Topo Athletic, Jessica Simpson, Le Tigre and others, Designer Brands designs and produces on-trend footwear and accessories for all of life's occasions delivered to the consumer through a robust direct-to-consumer omni-channel infrastructure and powerful national wholesale distribution. Powered by a billion-dollar digital commerce business across multiple domains and over 640 DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse and The Shoe Company stores in North America, Designer Brands delivers current, in-line footwear and accessories from the largest national brands in the industry and holds leading market share positions in key product categories across Women's, Men's, and Kids'. Designer Brands also distributes its brands internationally through select wholesale and distributor relationships while also leveraging design and sourcing expertise to build private label product for national retailers. Designer Brands is committed to being a difference maker in the world, taking steps forward to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the footwear industry and supporting a global community and the health of the planet by donating approximately nine million pairs of shoes to the global non-profit Soles4Souls. To learn more, visit www.designerbrands.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as "outlook," "could," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "would," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. These statements are based on the Company's current views and expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: uncertain general economic conditions, including recession concerns, inflationary pressures and rising interest rates, and the related impacts to consumer discretionary spending; supply chain challenges; risks related to adverse public health developments; our ability to anticipate and respond to fashion trends, consumer preferences and changing customer expectations; our ability to maintain strong relationships with our vendors, manufacturers, licensors, and retailer customers; risks related to losses or disruptions associated with our distribution systems, including our distribution centers and stores, whether as a result of reliance on third-party providers, or otherwise; our ability to retain our existing management team, and continue to attract qualified new personnel; risks related to cyber security threats and privacy or data security breaches or the potential loss or disruption of our information technology ("IT") systems; risks related to the implementation of an enterprise resource planning system software solution and other IT systems; our reliance on our loyalty programs and marketing to drive traffic, sales, and customer loyalty; our ability to protect our reputation and to maintain the brands we license; our competitiveness with respect to style, price, brand availability, and customer service; risks related to our international operations, including international trade, our reliance on foreign sources for merchandise, exposure to political, economic, operational, compliance and other risks, and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; our ability to comply with privacy laws and regulations, as well as other legal obligations; domestic and global political and social conditions; geopolitical tensions, including relating to the ongoing war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war; risks associated with climate change and other corporate responsibility issues; and uncertainties related to future legislation, regulatory reform, policy changes, or interpretive guidance on existing legislation. Risks and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K or other reports made or filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the time when made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect any future events or circumstances.

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

SEGMENT RESULTS

(unaudited) Net Sales Three months ended (dollars in thousands) October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 Change Amount % of

Segment

Net Sales Amount % of

Segment

Net Sales Amount % Segment net sales: U.S. Retail $ 631,610 78.8 % $ 706,391 78.8 % $ (74,781) (10.6) % Canada Retail 75,610 9.5 % 82,289 9.2 % (6,679) (8.1) % Brand Portfolio 94,057 11.7 % 107,458 12.0 % (13,401) (12.5) % Total segment net sales 801,277 100.0 % 896,138 100.0 % (94,861) (10.6) % Elimination of

intersegment net sales (14,948) (31,118) 16,170 (52.0) % Consolidated net sales $ 786,329 $ 865,020 $ (78,691) (9.1) % Nine months ended (dollars in thousands) October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 Change Amount % of

Segment

Net Sales Amount % of

Segment

Net Sales Amount % Segment net sales: U.S. Retail $ 1,903,038 80.2 % $ 2,143,199 81.5 % $ (240,161) (11.2) % Canada Retail 199,831 8.4 % 216,888 8.2 % (17,057) (7.9) % Brand Portfolio 271,257 11.4 % 271,265 10.3 % (8) — % Total segment net sales 2,374,126 100.0 % 2,631,352 100.0 % (257,226) (9.8) % Elimination of

intersegment net sales (53,498) (76,470) 22,972 (30.0) % Consolidated net sales $ 2,320,628 $ 2,554,882 $ (234,254) (9.2) %

Net Sales by Brand Categories (in thousands) U.S. Retail Canada

Retail Brand

Portfolio Eliminations Consolidated Three months ended October 28, 2023 Owned Brands:(1) Direct-to-consumer $ 123,973 $ — $ 17,204 $ — $ 141,177 External customer wholesale, commission

income, and other — — 61,905 — 61,905 Intersegment wholesale and commission income — — 14,948 (14,948) — Total Owned Brands 123,973 — 94,057 (14,948) 203,082 National brands 507,637 — — — 507,637 Canada Retail(2) — 75,610 — — 75,610 Total net sales $ 631,610 $ 75,610 $ 94,057 $ (14,948) $ 786,329 Three months ended October 29, 2022 Owned Brands:(1) Direct-to-consumer $ 153,311 $ — $ 9,810 $ — $ 163,121 External customer wholesale, commission

income, and other — — 66,530 — 66,530 Intersegment wholesale and commission income — — 31,118 (31,118) — Total Owned Brands 153,311 — 107,458 (31,118) 229,651 National brands 553,080 — — — 553,080 Canada Retail(2) — 82,289 — — 82,289 Total net sales $ 706,391 $ 82,289 $ 107,458 $ (31,118) $ 865,020 Nine months ended October 28, 2023 Owned Brands:(1) Direct-to-consumer $ 362,931 $ — $ 43,604 $ — $ 406,535 External customer wholesale, commission

income, and other — — 174,155 — 174,155 Intersegment wholesale and commission income — — 53,498 (53,498) — Total Owned Brands 362,931 — 271,257 (53,498) 580,690 National brands 1,540,107 — — — 1,540,107 Canada Retail(2) — 199,831 — — 199,831 Total net sales $ 1,903,038 $ 199,831 $ 271,257 $ (53,498) $ 2,320,628 Nine months ended October 29, 2022 Owned Brands:(1) Direct-to-consumer $ 440,343 $ — $ 24,130 $ — $ 464,473 External customer wholesale, commission

income, and other — — 170,665 — 170,665 Intersegment wholesale and commission income — — 76,470 (76,470) — Total Owned Brands 440,343 — 271,265 (76,470) 635,138 National brands 1,702,856 — — — 1,702,856 Canada Retail(2) — 216,888 — — 216,888 Total net sales $ 2,143,199 $ 216,888 $ 271,265 $ (76,470) $ 2,554,882

(1) "Owned Brands" refers to those brands we have rights to sell through ownership or license arrangements. Beginning in the first quarter of 2023, sales of the Keds brand are included in Owned Brands as a result of our acquisition of Keds. Sales of the Keds brand in periods prior to the first quarter of 2023 are not restated, as this brand was considered a national brand during those periods. (2) We currently do not report the Canada Retail segment net sales by brand categories.

Comparable Sales Three months ended Nine months ended October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 Change in comparable sales: U.S. Retail segment (9.8) % 1.1 % (10.2) % 5.5 % Canada Retail segment (7.7) % 18.8 % (4.8) % 33.5 % Brand Portfolio segment - direct-to-

consumer channel 7.0 % 27.0 % 6.0 % 29.6 % Total (9.3) % 3.0 % (9.5) % 7.8 %

Store Count (square footage in thousands) October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 Number of

Stores Square

Footage Number of

Stores Square

Footage U.S. Retail segment - DSW stores 499 9,966 504 10,188 Canada Retail segment: The Shoe Company stores 119 622 113 596 DSW stores 25 496 25 496 144 1,118 138 1,092 Total number of stores 643 11,084 642 11,280

Gross Profit Three months ended (dollars in thousands) October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 Change Amount % of

Segment

Net Sales Amount % of

Segment

Net Sales Amount % Basis

Points Segment gross profit: U.S. Retail $ 200,268 31.7 % $ 232,058 32.9 % $ (31,790) (13.7) % (120) Canada Retail 26,606 35.2 % 31,298 38.0 % (4,692) (15.0) % (280) Brand Portfolio 28,654 30.5 % 23,839 22.2 % 4,815 20.2 % 830 Total segment gross profit 255,528 31.9 % 287,195 32.0 % (31,667) (11.0) % (10) Net recognition (elimination) of

intersegment gross profit 878 (1,376) 2,254 Consolidated gross profit $ 256,406 32.6 % $ 285,819 33.0 % $ (29,413) (10.3) % (40) Nine months ended (dollars in thousands) October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 Change Amount % of

Segment

Net Sales Amount % of

Segment

Net Sales Amount % Basis

Points Segment gross profit: U.S. Retail $ 622,850 32.7 % $ 716,268 33.4 % $ (93,418) (13.0) % (70) Canada Retail 67,591 33.8 % 81,145 37.4 % (13,554) (16.7) % (360) Brand Portfolio 75,037 27.7 % 59,975 22.1 % 15,062 25.1 % 560 Total segment gross profit 765,478 32.2 % 857,388 32.6 % (91,910) (10.7) % (40) Net recognition (elimination) of

intersegment gross profit 2,054 (154) 2,208 Consolidated gross profit $ 767,532 33.1 % $ 857,234 33.6 % $ (89,702) (10.5) % (50)

Intersegment Eliminations Three months ended (in thousands) October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 Intersegment recognition and elimination activity: Net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment $ (14,948) $ (31,118) Cost of sales: Cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment 9,857 21,426 Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that

was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period 5,969 8,316 $ 878 $ (1,376) Nine months ended (in thousands) October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 Intersegment recognition and elimination activity: Net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment $ (53,498) $ (76,470) Cost of sales: Cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment 38,134 52,149 Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that

was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period 17,418 24,167 $ 2,054 $ (154)

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended Nine months ended October 28,

2023 October 29,

2022 October 28,

2023 October 29,

2022 Net sales $ 786,329 $ 865,020 $ 2,320,628 $ 2,554,882 Cost of sales (529,923) (579,201) (1,553,096) (1,697,648) Gross profit 256,406 285,819 767,532 857,234 Operating expenses (230,788) (222,232) (665,437) (674,348) Income from equity investments 2,503 2,290 6,972 6,670 Impairment charges — (1,349) (649) (4,237) Operating profit 28,121 64,528 108,418 185,319 Interest expense, net (8,767) (4,826) (22,296) (10,530) Loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt issuance

costs — — — (12,862) Non-operating income (expense), net (162) (152) 83 (109) Income before income taxes 19,192 59,550 86,205 161,818 Income tax provision (8,987) (14,379) (27,372) (44,252) Net income 10,205 45,171 58,833 117,566 Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (64) — (73) — Net income attributable to Designer Brands Inc. $ 10,141 $ 45,171 $ 58,760 $ 117,566 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Designer Brands

Inc. $ 0.17 $ 0.65 $ 0.90 $ 1.60 Weighted average diluted shares 61,405 69,140 65,292 73,287

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited and in thousands) October 28, 2023 January 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,638 $ 58,766 $ 62,507 Receivables, net 106,916 77,763 228,746 Inventories 601,470 605,652 681,843 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 36,785 47,750 53,950 Total current assets 799,809 789,931 1,027,046 Property and equipment, net 224,638 235,430 233,515 Operating lease assets 742,384 700,373 691,032 Goodwill 123,759 97,115 93,655 Intangible assets, net 83,032 31,866 19,273 Deferred tax assets 47,199 48,285 — Equity investments 62,239 63,820 64,246 Other assets 49,518 42,798 42,611 Total assets $ 2,132,578 $ 2,009,618 $ 2,171,378 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING

INTEREST AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 310,113 $ 255,364 $ 315,996 Accrued expenses 183,383 190,676 213,905 Current maturities of long-term debt 2,500 — — Current operating lease liabilities 182,259 190,086 187,619 Total current liabilities 678,255 636,126 717,520 Long-term debt 372,965 281,035 415,467 Non-current operating lease liabilities 669,494 631,412 628,820 Other non-current liabilities 21,072 24,989 26,059 Total liabilities 1,741,786 1,573,562 1,787,866 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 3,208 3,155 — Total shareholders' equity 387,584 432,901 383,512 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and

shareholders' equity $ 2,132,578 $ 2,009,618 $ 2,171,378

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended Nine months ended October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 Operating expenses $ (230,788) $ (222,232) $ (665,437) $ (674,348) Non-GAAP adjustments: CEO transition costs 1,029 — 3,983 — Restructuring and integration costs 2,252 850 5,190 2,456 Acquisition-related costs — 400 1,597 400 Total non-GAAP adjustments 3,281 1,250 10,770 2,856 Adjusted operating expenses $ (227,507) $ (220,982) $ (654,667) $ (671,492) Operating profit $ 28,121 $ 64,528 $ 108,418 $ 185,319 Non-GAAP adjustments: CEO transition costs 1,029 — 3,983 — Restructuring and integration costs 2,252 850 5,190 2,456 Acquisition-related costs — 400 1,597 400 Impairment charges — 1,349 649 4,237 Total non-GAAP adjustments 3,281 2,599 11,419 7,093 Adjusted operating profit $ 31,402 $ 67,127 $ 119,837 $ 192,412 Net income attributable to Designer Brands

Inc. $ 10,141 $ 45,171 $ 58,760 $ 117,566 Non-GAAP adjustments: CEO transition costs 1,029 — 3,983 — Restructuring and integration costs 2,252 850 5,190 2,456 Acquisition-related costs — 400 1,597 400 Impairment charges — 1,349 649 4,237 Loss on extinguishment of debt and write-

off of debt issuance costs — — — 12,862 Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 162 152 (83) 109 Total non-GAAP adjustments before tax effect 3,443 2,751 11,336 20,064 Tax effect on above non-GAAP adjustments (853) (711) (2,885) (5,085) Discrete and permanent tax on non-

deductible CEO transition costs 907 — 2,804 — Valuation allowance change on deferred tax

assets 1,109 (1,070) (1,615) (3,565) Total non-GAAP adjustments, after tax 4,606 970 9,640 11,414 Net income attributable to redeemable

noncontrolling interest 64 — 73 — Adjusted net income $ 14,811 $ 46,141 $ 68,473 $ 128,980 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.65 $ 0.90 $ 1.60 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.67 $ 1.05 $ 1.76

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement amounts presented in our consolidated financial statements determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share as shown in the table above. These measures adjust for the effects of: (1) CEO transition costs; (2) restructuring and integration costs, including severance charges other than those included in CEO transition costs; (3) acquisition-related costs; (4) impairment charges; (5) loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt issuance costs; (6) foreign currency transaction losses (gains); (7) the net tax impact of such items, including discrete and permanent tax on non-deductible CEO transition costs; (8) the change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets; and (9) net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest. The unaudited adjusted results should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to increase comparability to prior periods by adjusting for certain items that may not be indicative of core operating measures and to better identify trends in our business. The adjusted financial results are used by management to, and allow investors to, evaluate the operating performance of the Company compared to prior periods, when reviewed in conjunction with the Company's GAAP statements. These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore should not be used exclusively in evaluating the Company's business and operations.

Comparable Sales Performance Metric

We consider the percent change in comparable sales from the same previous year period, a primary metric commonly used throughout the retail industry, to be an important measurement for management and investors of the performance of our direct-to-consumer businesses. We include in our comparable sales metric sales from stores in operation for at least 14 months at the beginning of the applicable year. Stores are added to the comparable base at the beginning of the year and are dropped for comparative purposes in the quarter in which they are closed. Comparable sales include the e-commerce sales of the U.S. Retail and Canada Retail segments. Comparable sales for the Canada Retail segment exclude the impact of foreign currency translation and are calculated by translating current period results at the foreign currency exchange rate used in the comparable period of the prior year. Comparable sales include the e-commerce sales of the Brand Portfolio segment from the direct-to-consumer e-commerce site for the Vince Camuto brand. The e-commerce sales for Topo, Keds, and Hush Puppies will be added to the comparable base for the Brand Portfolio segment beginning with the first quarter of 2024, the second quarter of 2024, and the third quarter of 2024, respectively. The calculation of comparable sales varies across the retail industry and, as a result, the calculations of other retail companies may not be consistent with our calculation.

CONTACT: Stacy Turnof, DesignerBrandsIR@edelman.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Designer Brands Inc.