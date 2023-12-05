Core BTS Launches Automotive Consulting Practice

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS, a full-service digital transformation consulting firm, announces a new Automotive Consulting Practice designed to provide consulting, data, and analytics services to clients in the automotive industry.

Core BTS (PRNewswire)

As automakers, suppliers, and dealers strive to increase profits, market share, and customer loyalty during the electrification and autonomous vehicle revolution, they face various challenges. One major challenge is dealing with the influx of raw data resulting from this transition. To successfully navigate these uncertain times, it is crucial for all stakeholders in the automotive sector to harness the potential of analytics.

Analytics presents a unique opportunity to revolutionize customer acquisition and retention strategies while optimizing operations. By effectively analyzing data-driven insights, Core BTS can assist clients in discovering new ways to increase customer lifetime value.

Being experienced in both automotive topics and analytics consultancy, Core BTS is well-equipped to guide clients through this uncertainty by developing and implementing analytics solutions that transform their business operations.

The Core BTS Automotive Consulting Practice will be led by Michael J. Smith, Vice President of Automotive Consulting. Michael brings an extensive background in automotive analytics, having spent nearly 25 years with Toyota, helping to define Toyota Motor North America's data analytics solutions across its design, manufacturing, and supply chain operations.

"I am thrilled to join the Core BTS team and support clients in the automotive space," said Smith. "I look forward to connecting with likeminded professionals who share a passion for building strategic roadmaps for clients, positioning them for growth and success."

In addition to the new Automotive Consulting Practice, Core BTS supports clients across many industries including healthcare, gaming, education, and manufacturing.

Core BTS

Core BTS, an NRI Group Company, is a digital transformation consultancy that helps the world's most impactful companies leverage today's most powerful technologies to transform from the inside out. We simplify technical complexity, accelerate transformation, and drive business outcomes for our clients. Learn more at corebts.com.

