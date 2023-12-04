The Star of the North enhances the guest experience with offerings designed to bring people together

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis continues its five-month celebration of winter, the Hotel is introducing a series of outdoor adventures to build upon the dining and shopping experience in Nordic Village, the guided sauna experience at The Spa and the Mediterranean meets Minnesota experience in Mara. Additionally, to keep guests warm and cosy throughout their activities of choice, the Hotel will soon be offering a selection of winter wear on loan from Canada Goose.

Offering a Minnesota cabin experience in the middle of the city, Nordic Village at Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis is open for dinners, private events and buyouts through March 31, 2024

"Our team at Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis believes in winter, and we believe in our community," says General Manager Florian Riedel. "Inviting guests to participate in these seasonal events and outdoor adventures is another way we can bring people together and shine a light on our beautiful home state and all it has to offer. When you stay with us, you'll get the best of both worlds: adventure by day and city by night."

WINTER WONDERS: OUTDOOR ADVENTURES IN THE AREA

From ice fishing and Nordic skiing to snowshoeing, curling and more, Hotel residents and guests are invited to enjoy seasonal activities best experienced in Minnesota. Favourites from the Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis team are all within 45 minutes of the Hotel and include:

Ice Fishing on Lake Minnetonka : Few things are as Northern as standing in the cold, waiting for the fish to bite. But, RĒL Fishing provides the glamping version of an ice-fishing adventure. Located on Lake Minnetonka , this endearing village of ice houses is well-equipped with everything one needs to catch fish in comfort and style. Few things are as Northern as standing in the cold, waiting for the fish to bite. But, RĒL Fishing provides theversion of an ice-fishing adventure. Located on, this endearing village of ice houses is well-equipped with everything one needs to catch fish in comfort and style.

Nordic Skiing with The Loppet Foundation : Offering a healthy workout and unique access to winter nature, cross-country skiing is a popular Minnesota sport for all ages. The trails at Theodore Wirth Park – headquarters of The Loppet Foundation – are world class; Olympic gold medalist and Minnesota native Jessie Diggins has skied here, and the park will host the COOP FIS Cross-Country World Cup in February. Offering a healthy workout and unique access to winter nature, cross-country skiing is a popularsport for all ages. The trails at Theodore Wirth Park – headquarters of The Loppet Foundation – are world class; Olympic gold medalist andnativehas skied here, and the park will host the COOP FIS Cross-Country World Cup in February.

Snowshoeing at Fort Snelling State Park : A snowshoe excursion along the trails of Fort Snelling State Park allows guests an opportunity to revel in the quiet beauty of winter, take in the tranquil scenery and access the confluence of the Minnesota and Mississippi Rivers – a sacred place that marks the origin of the Dakota tribe. A snowshoe excursion along the trails of Fort Snelling State Park allows guests an opportunity to revel in the quiet beauty of winter, take in the tranquil scenery and access the confluence of theand Mississippi Rivers – a sacred place that marks the origin of the Dakota tribe.

Curling at Frogtown Curling Club : The Twin Cities are home to more curlers than anywhere else in the country, and they play this unique sport as much for the strategy and skill as the post-game socializing. Visitors will spot signatures from former US team skipper Debbie McCormick and John Landsteiner, member of the 2018 Olympic team, on the Frogtown Wall of Fame. are home to more curlers than anywhere else in the country, and they play this unique sport as much for the strategy and skill as the post-game socializing. Visitors will spot signatures from former US team skipperand John Landsteiner, member of the 2018 Olympic team, on the Frogtown Wall of Fame.

the Twin Cities while enjoying the great outdoors – and a bit of adventure. Snowmobiles can cover a large amount of varied terrain, from lakes to park reserves to unique Minnesota towns. Snowmobiling the Northwest Trails: Explore the natural landscape just north ofwhile enjoying the great outdoors – and a bit of adventure. Snowmobiles can cover a large amount of varied terrain, from lakes to park reserves to uniquetowns.

Ice Skating at the Guidant John Rose MN Oval : At 110,000 square feet, the OVAL is the largest refrigerated outdoor rink in North America . Whether figure skating, speed skating or playing pond hockey – a Minnesota tradition – the evergreen-lined loop welcomes skaters of all ages and abilities. Olympic speed skaters Bonnie Blair and Dan Jansen have skated the loop. At 110,000 square feet, the OVAL is the largest refrigerated outdoor rink in. Whether figure skating, speed skating or playing pond hockey – atradition – the evergreen-lined loop welcomes skaters of all ages and abilities. Olympic speed skatersandhave skated the loop.

Ice Skating at Centennial Lakes Park : Nestled in tony suburb Edina, Centennial Lakes Park is a charming 24-acre park with a large pond. Offering a warming house and skate rentals, popular restaurants sit just steps away for post-skate refreshments. Nestled in tony suburb Edina, Centennial Lakes Park is a charming 24-acre park with a large pond. Offering a warming house and skate rentals, popular restaurants sit just steps away for post-skate refreshments.

Snow Tubing at Buck Hill: Located just beyond the Twin Cities , Buck Hill has been the training ground for Olympic skiers like Lindsey Vonn , Tasha Nelson McCrank and Kristina Koznick . While visitors can take to the steep ski hills, tubing is a family-friendly way for the young and young at heart to satisfy a need for speed. Located just beyond, Buck Hill has been the training ground for Olympic skiers likeand. While visitors can take to the steep ski hills, tubing is a family-friendly way for the young and young at heart to satisfy a need for speed.

Interested residents and guests are encouraged to reach out to the Hotel's Guest Experience team for more information. Likewise, event hosts and meeting planners may contact the Events Team at sales.minneapolis@fourseasons.com to learn more about group experiences and arrange Hotel tours.

WINTER WEAR FROM CANADA GOOSE

As part of a new collaboration with Canada Goose, one of the world's leading makers of performance luxury apparel, Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis will be offering guests a selection of jackets on loan in 2024 so they may experience winter to the fullest. Available in a variety of colours and styles, winter apparel will be on display from the moment guests arrive as all Hotel employees at the door as well as those stationed in Nordic Village will be outfitted in Canada Goose parkas. Interested guests are invited to reach out to the Hotel's Guest Experience team with their requests for the New Year.

WINTER WEEKENDS IN NORDIC VILLAGE

A collection of cedar cabins on the Hotel's fourth floor alfresco space, Nordic Village is open for dinners, private events and buyouts Wednesdays through Sundays through March 31, 2024, and local shopping on winter weekends through January 28, 2024. Minnesota's own MartinPatrick3, an internationally recognized boutique dedicated to building a one-of-a-kind experience, designed and decorated the cabins, while area curator Mich Berthiaume facilities the markets. Those who dine in Nordic Village unlock seasonal savings on an overnight stay – and suites include a bottle of Dom Pérignon. Reservations become available one month at a time on Tock.

WINTER WELLBEING: A GUIDED SAUNA EXPERIENCE

Just beyond Nordic Village, The Spa is offering a guided sauna experience as part of its commitment to nourishment through nature. A collaborative effort with Cedar and Stone Nordic Sauna, a North American leader in premium sauna design and construction as well as experience creation, this 75-minute service is curated for each guest with their unique wellness goals in mind. Appointments for one to eight people may be made online or by calling 612 895 5707.

WINTER WARMTH AT MARA

Named Restaurant of the Year in its first year open by both Minnesota Monthly and The Star Tribune, Mara's menu and staff warm up every encounter. Seasonal events include two meals on Christmas Eve (December 24), all-day dining on Christmas Day (December 25), four courses on New Year's Eve (December 31), a new prix-fixe menu for New Year's Day (January 1) and a signature event – A Winter's Table (February 1) – during The Great Northern Festival. Reservations are available on Tock.

WINTER NEWS

Those interested in Hotel happenings are invited to subscribe for email updates and join Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis on Instagram and Facebook.

