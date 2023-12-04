Ric Downs Joins Fuse Oncology as Vice President of Sales

Veteran Sales Leader Brings Two Decades of Experience to Drive Accelerated Growth

BOONE, N.C., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuse Oncology (Fuse), a leader in providing innovative SaaS solutions for radiation oncology, welcomes Ric Downs as the new Vice President of Sales. This strategic move underscores Fuse's determination to accelerate the Company's growth as the Company gears-up to release even more game-changing interoperable RadOnc workflow solutions later this year.

In his new role, Downs will spearhead initiatives to expand Fuse's presence nationwide. Leveraging his 20+ years of experience in oncology sales and management, he will focus on expanding market research, building strategic partnerships and driving sales growth.

Downs is a seasoned sales leader with a background in medical and radiation oncology, digital health, software sales, urology, cardiology and biotechnology. His expertise extends to international business, having successfully established international divisions and negotiated multimillion-dollar contracts.

"Joining Fuse Oncology is an exciting opportunity to contribute to the advancement of oncology care," said Downs. "The world needs to know about Fuse's solutions, and I'm eager to work with the talented team at Fuse to further enhance the delivery of radiation oncology solutions and create a future where patient-centered care moves at an unprecedented pace."

Prior to joining Fuse, Downs served as Chief Commercial Officer at Veris Health, where he successfully commercialized an innovative SaaS software platform for remote patient monitoring in cancer care. At Avante Health Solutions, he served as Vice President of Sales Oncology & Diagnostic Imaging—leading large teams in fostering and expanding multi-year contracts with key healthcare stakeholders.

"Ric's extensive experience and proven track record in the oncology space make him an ideal fit for Fuse," said James Bauler, CEO of Fuse Oncology. "His leadership will be instrumental in driving sales, growth and expanding our impact on cancer care."

