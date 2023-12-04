PrecisePK and Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority Join Forces to Optimize Antibiotic Dosing in Indigenous Communities

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PrecisePK announces a transformative partnership with Cherokee Indian Hospital (CIHA), a cornerstone healthcare institution serving the Native American population across the Cherokee Indian Reservation. PrecisePK is honored to support a leading institution in refining antibiotics stewardship and safe drug dosing through advanced analytics and Bayesian dosing tools derived rigorously from literature models.

"In addition to our pride in serving healthcare institutions within indigenous communities, we are thrilled that PrecisePK's user-friendly interface facilitated a swift internal adaptation at CIHA," expressed Katherine Nihn, senior account manager from PrecisePK. "Our platform's intuitiveness not only streamlines processes but also ensures rapid integration, allowing Cherokee to efficiently leverage our analytics for tailored antibiotic treatments and patient safety."

In a concerted effort to align with the latest guidelines proposed by the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) for vancomycin dosing and monitoring, CIHA has embarked on a strategic journey with PrecisePK. The latest advancements in vancomycin pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics have shifted focus from traditional trough monitoring to emphasize achieving an area under the curve over 24 hours to minimum inhibitory concentration (AUC/MIC) ratio of 400–600 mg*hour/L for optimal treatment of serious Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infections.

Driven by an unwavering commitment to advancing patient care and safety, Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority has chosen PrecisePK for its exceptional therapeutic drug monitoring analytics. This unique technology enables meticulous tracking and recording of antibiotic usage while providing advanced analytics capabilities, perfectly aligning with the hospital's goals of precision and compliance with the latest IDSA recommendations.

The collaboration between PrecisePK and Cherokee Indian Hospital underscores a shared vision to implement advanced healthcare practices within indigenous healthcare settings. By integrating PrecisePK's innovative Bayesian precision dosing tools, the Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority demonstrates a commitment to harnessing technology for optimizing patient-specific treatments and enhancing healthcare outcomes for Native American communities.

The strategic adoption of PrecisePK's groundbreaking technology by CIHA signifies a pivotal step towards embracing modernized approaches in medication dosing, ultimately contributing to the elevation of healthcare standards and the well-being of indigenous populations.

About Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority

The purest expression of the Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority 's (CIHA) vision for healthcare is providing a state-of-the-art hospital with the highest standards of healthcare in a unique, culturally and artistically infused environment meant to nurture and heal. The Cherokee Indian Hospital is the primary medical home for over 11,000 members of the Eastern Band-Cherokee Indians (EBCI). The Hospital provides over 18,000 yearly primary care provider visits. It also accommodates more than 22,000 ER visits per year. The Hospital has 18 patient beds and two hospice beds in our Inpatient Unit.

About PrecisePK

PrecisePK is a leading global provider of therapeutic drug monitoring software for Bayesian model-informed precision dosing. By leveraging real-time bedside assistance in drug dosing, therapeutic analytics, local populations model, AKI predictor, and other resources, the software is designed to streamline the work necessary to achieve individualized treatment and safeguard patient care, at the point of care. In addition to its robust vancomycin software, PrecisePK offers a wide array of drug modules that aid in the workflow of infectious diseases as well as several other therapeutic areas including neurology, oncology, cardiology, and pulmonology. Visit PrecisePK's website for a free trial.

