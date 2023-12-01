Hyundai Motor America Reports Historic November 2023 Sales

Total Sales Up 11% in November; 16 Consecutive Months of Total Sales Growth

Hyundai Sets Best-Ever November Total and Retail Sales for the Brand

Best All-Time Tucson and Santa Fe HEV Total Sales

November Total Sales Records for IONIQ 5, Santa Fe, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson PHEV, and Palisade

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported best-ever total November sales of 70,079 units, an 11% increase compared with November 2022. This is the 16th month in a row Hyundai has seen increases in total sales. Hyundai set total sales records in November for IONIQ 5 (+99%), Santa Fe (+6%), Santa Fe HEV (+236%), Tucson (+36%) Tucson PHEV (+532%) and Palisade (+59%). All-time total sales records were set for Tucson and Santa Fe HEV.

"We're very pleased with the strong sales and steadfast support from our retail partners, leading us to a 16th consecutive month of increased total sales," said Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America. "This exceptional performance extends across our entire brand, with notable strength in our line-up of SUVs, a significant driver of our continued success."

November Retail Highlights

Hyundai sold 58,027 retail units in November, a 3% year-over-year increase from November 2022. November retail sales were led by IONIQ 5, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson, Palisade and Kona. Hyundai eco-friendly vehicle sales of 10,695 represented a 42% year-over-year increase. SUVs represented 82% of the retail sales mix.

Nov-23 Nov-22 % Chg 2023 YTD 2022 YTD % Chg Hyundai 70,079 63,305 +11 % 726,031 652,207 +11 %

November Product and Corporate Activities

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Nov-23 Nov-22 % Chg 2023 YTD 2022 YTD % Chg Accent 0 687 0 % 31 17,669 -100 % Elantra 8,813 11,040 -20 % 125,572 105,434 +19 % Ioniq 0 2 0 % 0 3,672 0 % Ioniq 5 2,372 1,191 +99 % 30,657 21,262 +44 % Ioniq 6 1,386 0 0 % 10,943 0 0 % Kona 6,991 5,562 +26 % 71,436 57,022 +25 % Nexo 20 8 +150 % 216 383 -44 % Palisade 9,185 5,763 +59 % 75,113 75,294 -0 % Santa Cruz 2,396 3,180 -25 % 34,034 32,993 +3 % Santa Fe 13,497 10,955 +23 % 119,359 107,890 +11 % Sonata 2,321 6,216 -63 % 42,122 48,250 -13 % Tucson 21,382 16,059 +33 % 190,200 156,750 +21 % Veloster 0 25 0 % 6 1,901 -100 % Venue 1,716 2,617 -34 % 26,342 23,687 +11 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

