H9meAzingMoments WITH ERLING HAALAND - MIDEA PRODUCTS DO HAVE AN OPINION ON ERLING HAALAND'S GOALS

MANCHESTER, England, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea has today launched its new campaign #H9meAzingMoments featuring Manchester City striker and treble winner, Erling Haaland.

With the start of the English Premier League season in August, Midea - one of the world's leading and largest home appliances producer - announced Erling Haaland as its Official Global Brand Ambassador with a stunning launch video showing Haaland, like the brand's credo promises: making himself at home.

Today, the home appliance giant launched the next content series with the first 'nine' videos featuring Haaland in #H9meAzingMoments with Midea products having their special comments to some of the most unique moments from the striker.

Last season, Haaland scored 52 goals across all competitions, and Midea, with almost 100 different product categories and thus, one of the world's broadest product portfolio, with this new #H9meAzingMoments series enter into a very prosperous cooperation for years to come.

Check all 9 videos here

About Midea & Midea Group

Midea is one of over 10 brands within the Smart Home Business of Midea Group.

Midea Group, established in 1968, is a leading global high-technology company ranked #278 on the 2023 Fortune Global 500 list, and one of the world's largest home appliance manufacturing companies which businesses go beyond smart home appliances. In early 2021 the company streamlined its core units into five high-growth business pillars to pave the new future growth path: Smart Home, Electro-Mechanical, Building Technologies, Robotics & Automation and Digital Innovation.

All businesses of Midea Group are striving for one credo: #HumanizingTechnology.

The Midea brand believes in providing surprisingly-friendly solutions by adopting a consumer-centric and problem-solving approach. Going above and beyond for the future, constantly exploring and inventing to meet the ever-changing demand of our consumers – enabling them to "make yourself at home".

Midea Group's globally 35 production centers and over 166,000 employees in more than 200 countries and regions generated an annual revenue of more than USD51.39billion in 2022. Its 28 worldwide innovation centers and the strong commitment to R&D have resulted in more than 62,000 authorized patents to-date.

www.midea.com

www.midea.com/global/ManchesterCity

www.midea-group.com

About Erling Haaland

Erling Braut Haaland, born in Leeds on 21 July 2000, is a Norwegian professional footballer who plays as a striker for Premier League club Manchester City and the Norway national team.

A natural born goalscorer, Haaland joined City from Borussia Dortmund in July 2022, after signing a five-year deal. The son of former City player Alfie, Haaland junior is widely regarded as one of Europe's best strikers and arrived at the club with a formidable goalscoring reputation following impressive spells at Molde FK, Red Bull Salzburg and Dortmund.

Strong, tall, quick, good in the air and capable of scoring a variety of goals off either foot, Haaland's career so far has been characterised by one thing: goals. In his debut campaign at City, the Norwegian netted 36 times in the Premier League – breaking the record for the most goals scored in a 38-game season. He also became just the third player in history – and the first for nine years – to score five goals in a single UEFA Champions League game as City beat RB Leipzig 7-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland hit his 45th goal of the season during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg victory over Bayern Munich – meaning he surpassed Ruud van Nistelrooy and Mohamed Salah as the men to have scored most goals for a Premier League club across all competitions in a single campaign.

He finished his incredible debut season with 52 goals in 53 games and had a fairytale ending as he was part of the Pep Guardiola's Treble-winning team, which saw them lift the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

About Manchester City Football Club

Manchester City FC was initially founded in 1880 as St Mark's West Gorton and officially became Manchester City FC in 1894. Situated on the wider Etihad Campus, the Club's footprint includes the 53,500 capacity Etihad Stadium, the 7,000 capacity Joie Stadium and City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance, training and youth development facility home to the Club's men's, women's and academy teams.

Ranked as the Most Valuable Football Club Brand in the world by Brand Finance, Manchester City FC is currently developing a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination at the Etihad Campus. The Club is committed to operating in a sustainable and socially responsible manner and ensures that equality, diversity and inclusion is embedded into its decision-making processes, culture and practices.

www.mancity.com

