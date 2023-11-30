Trinity Consultants Acquires WestLand Resources

WestLand's diverse suite of services and client focus strengthens Trinity's ability to blend scientific, engineering, and planning excellence with technical innovation to solve clients' complex planning and permitting needs.

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Consultants, a leading global environmental consulting firm providing services and solutions in the EHS regulatory compliance, built environment, life sciences, and water and ecology markets, today announced its acquisition of WestLand Resources, an engineering and environmental consultancy based in Tucson, Arizona, with offices in Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

Trinity Consultants (PRNewswire)

WestLand Resources joins Trinity's Water & Ecology team of experts from Trinity's previous acquisitions of Minnow Aquatic Environmental Services, ECOSA, Vision Environmental, Ecofish Research, and Soundview Consultants.

Since its inception in 1997, WestLand Resources has cemented its reputation for scientific rigor, technical excellence, and quality in environmental planning and permitting, cultural resources management, water resources engineering, landscape architecture, habitat restoration and natural resource management, facility compliance, and geographic information services. With more than 240 team members, including scientists, water and wastewater engineers, archaeologists, historians, ethnographers, environmental planners, landscape architects, and field technicians, WestLand relies on technical excellence, out-of-the-box thinking, and a focus on client service to help their clients navigate the increasingly complex planning and regulatory landscape.

"WestLand shares our commitment to technical excellence and client service to address the complex planning and resource issues our society faces today," said Mike Remsberg, divisional president of Water & Ecology at Trinity. "The company's complementary services, combined with its cultural synergies, will serve as the foundation to expand our engineering, planning, and environmental consulting businesses and ultimately set the stage for continued growth and innovation in North America."

Trinity and WestLand's missions are fundamentally linked, and the two organizations have supported the same clients for decades and partnered on projects for shared clients since 2017. Most recently, WestLand teamed with Trinity Consultants on a number of renewable energy and mining projects throughout the west.

"As a 100-percent employee-owned company, providing opportunities for our employee owners will always be at the heart of every decision we make," said Jim Tress Jr., CEO and co-founder of WestLand Resources. "This partnership allows us to build on the synergies we have enjoyed while working with Trinity to expand our geographic footprint, diversify our projects and client base, provide greater opportunities for career advancement, and realize our strategic and financial objectives faster."

"An important aspect of this decision was the Trinity business model that provides every WestLand team member with the immediate opportunity to be shareholders in Trinity," he said.

WestLand will operate as a business unit within Trinity's Water & Ecology division. WestLand COO Paul Tremel will immediately take over WestLand's day-to-day operations and work closely with Remsberg. Tress will continue to be a key leader within the water and ecology business pillar, focusing on clients and its consulting practice, and will work closely with Tremel and Remsberg to achieve the opportunities this acquisition affords.

2020 Environmental Group advised WestLand on its sale to Trinity Consultants.

To learn more about Trinity Consultants and its services and leadership team, visit https://www.trinityconsultants.com.

About WestLand Resources

Founded in 1997, WestLand Resources is a leading engineering and environmental consultancy with seven offices in Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. For the past 26 years, WestLand has focused on sound science, out-of-the-box thinking, and a service-oriented approach to meet client needs. The company has grown to become a regionally recognized, award-winning environmental and engineering consulting company with more than 240 water and wastewater engineers, surveyors, construction administration staff, scientists, biologists, permitting specialists, landscape architects, and archaeologists in the Western U.S.

About Trinity Consultants

Trinity Consultants, a leading global environmental consulting firm, provides services and solutions in the EHS regulatory compliance, built environment, life sciences, and water and ecology markets. Founded in 1974 Trinity has the technical expertise, industry depth, and capabilities to help clients achieve their goals across the natural and built environments.

For more information contact:

Cristina Lewis, Director of Global Marketing, Trinity Consultants

clewis@trinityconsultants.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trinity Consultants