IHG Hotels & Resorts Debuts Winter Chalet Campaign to Kick Off Cozy Season Across its Luxury & Lifestyle Hotels

IHG partners with celebrity tastemakers Corey Damen Jenkins and Maren Morris to bring the magic of the winter season to its guests

ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IHG Hotels & Resorts announced today a first-of-its-kind seasonal and experiential campaign at its Luxury & Lifestyle hotels in the Americas from December 1, 2023 through February 29, 2024. Across the region, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts , Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants , Vignette Collection and Hotel Indigo properties will transport guests to a timeless winter wonderland through the theme of Winter Chalet featuring larger-than-life lobby installations, created in partnership with renowned celebrity tastemakers Corey Damen Jenkins and Maren Morris for cozy yet chic interiors and seasonal sonic experiences, and chalet-inspired programming at every property within the portfolio.

The Winter Chalet at Hotel Indigo Williamsburg. Photo Credit: Roger Davies (PRNewswire)

"Knowing guests crave experiences that lift them out of the ordinary and introduce them to something inspiring, our Winter Chalet and elevated cozy season programming create memories for our hotel guests and our local communities," said Kathleen Reidenbach, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Commercial, Luxury & Lifestyle Americas at IHG Hotels & Resorts. "We are thrilled to bring Winter Chalet to life to transport our guests looking to getaway this winter season."

Winter Chalet

Reminiscent of a day on the slopes and the welcoming warmth of a mountain retreat, IHG's Winter Chalet offers a creative spin on a winter classic, transporting guests to a world of pure festive entertainment and rich experiences where every whim is indulged. The intention of Winter Chalet is to offer guests a place to warm up and rejuvenate with only the finest food, drinks and company, to relive the day's adventures and continue the good times well into the night.

The concept of Winter Chalet comes to life in its most impactful and immersive manner in the lobbies of seven hotels across IHG's Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio: InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta , InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile , Kimpton EPIC Hotel (Miami), Kimpton Sawyer Hotel (Sacramento), Kimpton Everly Hotel (Los Angeles), Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown , and Hotel Indigo Williamsburg (Brooklyn). Expansive yet intimate structures in their own right, conceptualized and constructed by renowned architect Tristan Al-Haddad, each chalet installation stands an impressive 17 feet tall but is instantly warmed by the thoughtful stylings of renowned interior designer Corey Damen Jenkins, seamlessly blending contemporary design with the timeless charm of an alpine retreat.

"In designing our concept for IHG's Winter Chalet, we took InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants and Hotel Indigo's personalities into account, wanting to capture the uniqueness of each," said Corey Damen Jenkins. "These beautiful hotels offer great hospitality and experiences, and each Winter Chalet is an extension of that. They're designed to bring people in. I hope the warmth and comfort inspires guests to open up their laptop, the great book they're immersed in, or to enjoy life while they're contemplating their next destination."

The ambience of each of the Winter Chalet installations sets a cheerful mood, treating guests to a winter escape through 'swoon-worthy' seasonal sips and bites as well as musical soundtracks curated by Grammy Award-winning musician Maren Morris. "I designed the Winter Chalet playlists to evoke the essence of the winter season, conjuring feelings of warmth and gratitude," said Maren Morris. "I hope these songs inspire guests to sit by a cozy hearth with a warm drink in hand surrounded by their family and friends. It was important to me that this collection of music serves as the perfect soundtrack for the distinctive aesthetic of this experience."

Each Winter Chalet installation features a lively yet welcoming bar at the heart of its footprint. Serving up seasonal beverages from morning through evening, the Winter Chalets will offer hotel guests and locals alike a chance to unwind with a Dulce de Leche Coffee or connect over a round of Alpine Negronis. The spaces will feature regular programming for the full three-month campaign and are also available for private buy-outs. Elsewhere within the portfolio, chalet-inspired bar pop-ups are ready for imbibing at InterContinental New York Barclay , Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa , Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach , Kimpton Armory Hotel Bozeman , Yours Truly DC, Vignette Collection , and Hotel Indigo Minneapolis Downtown .

Beyond The Chalet

Outside of the Winter Chalet installations and bar pop-ups, every hotel across IHG's Luxury & Lifestyle Americas portfolio will offer chalet-inspired activations inviting memorable experiences that allow guests to winter their way all season long.

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

The Chalet Table : Participating InterContinental hotels will offer a multi-sensory dining and cocktail experience that immerses guests in the sights, sounds and flavors of a luxurious alpine getaway. The Chalet Table is available for brunch, afternoon tea and dinner service for up to eight guests at participating properties including InterContinental Boston , InterContinental The Clement Monterey and InterContinental San Diego . : Participating InterContinental hotels will offer a multi-sensory dining and cocktail experience that immerses guests in the sights, sounds and flavors of a luxurious alpine getaway. The Chalet Table is available for brunch, afternoon tea and dinner service for up to eight guests at participating properties includingand

Chalet Turndown: The Chalet Turndown service is offered as an exceptional end-of-day experience at the time of booking or as a complimentary upgrade for InterContinental Ambassadors, Diamond Elite IHG One Rewards Members and VIPs. Guests will enjoy complimentary wool slippers, masterfully crafted Hot Toddies as well as European cheeses and dried fruits. The service is available at InterContinental Cleveland and InterContinental San Francisco . More information on InterContinental's Chalet-inspired programming can be found here . The Chalet Turndown service is offered as an exceptional end-of-day experience at the time of booking or as a complimentary upgrade for InterContinental Ambassadors, Diamond Elite IHG One Rewards Members and VIPs. Guests will enjoy complimentary wool slippers, masterfully crafted Hot Toddies as well as European cheeses and dried fruits. The service is available at InterContinental New York Times Square and. More information on InterContinental's Chalet-inspired programming can be found

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

Cozy Chalet Getaway : Curated by a Cozy Concierge, the package features an ambient fireplace display on arrival; a cozy kit complete with Frette robe, blanket and fuzzy socks; two complimentary warm winter beverages, hot chocolate kit and dessert; as well as a selection of books, puzzles and board games for a relaxing night in. Participating hotels can be found here . : Curated by a Cozy Concierge, the package features an ambient fireplace display on arrival; a cozy kit complete with Frette robe, blanket and fuzzy socks; two complimentary warm winter beverages, hot chocolate kit and dessert; as well as a selection of books, puzzles and board games for a relaxing night in. Participating hotels can be found

Suite Chalet : Rooms and suites at participating hotels, such as Kimpton Hotel Eventi in NYC, Kimpton Sylvan Hotel in Atlanta and Kimpton Palladian Hotel in Seattle , enjoy a touch of Winter Chalet with themed decor complete with cozy goodies like mulled wine, seasonal snacks, vintage games, a portable turntable with vinyls and plush blankets. : Rooms and suites at participating hotels, such asin NYC,inandin, enjoy a touch of Winter Chalet with themed decor complete with cozy goodies like mulled wine, seasonal snacks, vintage games, a portable turntable with vinyls and plush blankets.

The Snow Globe Chalet at Kimpton Aertson Hotel ( Nashville, Tenn. ): Complete with the full dinner menu in addition to extras like s'more kits and specialty cocktails, The Snow Globe Chalet transports guests to a chic alpine ski lodge for the ultimate dining experience. ): Complete with the full dinner menu in addition to extras like s'more kits and specialty cocktails, The Snow Globe Chalet transports guests to a chic alpine ski lodge for the ultimate dining experience.

The Case Study Chalet & Lounge at Kimpton The Forum Hotel ( Charlottesville, Va. ): Every Friday and Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. the hotel's onsite library transforms into The Case Study Chalet & Lounge, complete with seasonal drinks and fondue for parties of four, six or eight. ): Every Friday and Saturday fromthe hotel's onsite library transforms into The Case Study Chalet & Lounge, complete with seasonal drinks and fondue for parties of four, six or eight.

Kimpton's Winter Social Password: The bi-annual secret social password is back December 1st - February 29th . Discoverable only on social media, guests can say 'Chalet All Day' to the front desk at all Kimptons and receive a special surprise during their stay. More information on Kimpton's Chalet-inspired programming can be found here . The bi-annual secret social password is back. Discoverable only on social media, guests can say 'Chalet All Day' to the front desk at all Kimptons and receive a special surprise during their stay. More information on Kimpton's Chalet-inspired programming can be found

Hotel Indigo

Winter Chalet Menu: A standout curation tailored to the season, the Winter Chalet Menu is a warming winter specialty that brings friends together. Complete with fondue, grazing boards and specialty cocktails and mocktails, this seasonal menu is inspired by European comfort food shared with loved ones. Participating hotels include Hotel Indigo Cleveland Downtown in Ohio , Hotel Indigo Guanajuato in Mexico , and Hotel Indigo San Antonio - Riverwalk . A standout curation tailored to the season, the Winter Chalet Menu is a warming winter specialty that brings friends together. Complete with fondue, grazing boards and specialty cocktails and mocktails, this seasonal menu is inspired by European comfort food shared with loved ones. Participating hotels includeinin, and

Petit Chalet: Guests are invited to get cozy at the Petit Chalet, offering mountain-inspired botanicals, chic blankets, classic board games, inspired music, themed cocktails and light bites around the bar. Participating hotels include Hotel Indigo San Diego Del Mar and Hotel Indigo Traverse City in Michigan , who also has a luxe in-room hotel package offering a cozy cabin in-room experience with cocktails, gourmet snacks, plush robes, board games and more. Guests are invited to get cozy at the Petit Chalet, offering mountain-inspired botanicals, chic blankets, classic board games, inspired music, themed cocktails and light bites around the bar. Participating hotels includeandin, who also has a luxe in-room hotel package offering a cozy cabin in-room experience with cocktails, gourmet snacks, plush robes, board games and more.

Chalet Sessions, VIP/Member Treats for IHG One Rewards guests, local market pop-ups, arrival amenities, and more. For additional information on Hotel Indigo's Chalet-inspired programming, please visit the brand's landing page here . Additional offerings at Hotel Indigo properties includefor IHG One Rewards guests, local market pop-ups, arrival amenities, and more. For additional information on Hotel Indigo's Chalet-inspired programming, please visit the brand's landing page

Vignette Collection

Winter Chalet Menu: Guests and locals are invited to enjoy a taste of "sorta South American'' cuisine at Mercy Me El Chalet, Yours Truly DC's specialty winter menu. The menu includes thoughtfully designed starters, main courses, desserts and cocktails that guests can enjoy within the modern European mountain chalet built onto the patio. Guests and locals are invited to enjoy a taste of "sorta South American'' cuisine at Mercy Me El Chalet,specialty winter menu. The menu includes thoughtfully designed starters, main courses, desserts and cocktails that guests can enjoy within the modern European mountain chalet built onto the patio.

For more information on IHG's Winter Chalet campaign, visit https://www.ihg.com/content/us/en/deals/hotel-offers/winterluxurystays or download the IHG One Rewards mobile app to further explore IHG's Luxury & Lifestyle destinations and its special pricing for members.

IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group) logo (PRNewsFoto/IHG) (PRNewswire)

