INSTACART ADDS PEACOCK AS FIRST-EVER STREAMING PARTNER

Peacock Partnership Brings Instacart+ Membership 80,000+ Hours of Content, in addition to Free Delivery, 5% Credit Back on Eligible Pickup Orders, Reduced Fees, and More

Instacart to be Featured in Custom Ad Spot, Across NBCUniversal in Holiday Takeover on "Christmas at Rockefeller Center," "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," and More

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peacock, the fastest growing streaming service in the United States, and Instacart (Nasdaq: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced that Peacock Premium is now available to all Instacart+ members in the United States at no additional cost. To celebrate the launch of this new benefit, beginning today, Instacart and Peacock are premiering a custom spot, featuring iconic holiday scenes from Peacock properties across film and television including The Office, Parks & Recreation, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

"Instacart+ helps deliver all of the snacks and beverages a Peacock viewer needs for a must-see TV night," said Heather Rivera, Vice President, Strategy, Partnerships, and Corporate Development, Instacart. "We're excited to marry the convenience of shopping with Instacart with Peacock's unparalleled content offerings. An hour saved on a trip to the store means an hour more of fan-favorite shows from Peacock."

"Peacock and Instacart are both fast-growing brands that aim to deliver a great experience and exceptional value to our customers," said Annie Luo, Executive Vice President, Head of Global Partnerships and Strategic Development, Peacock. "With TV viewing and grocery delivery at their peak during the holiday season, it's the perfect time to launch this partnership and lean into big moments across NBCUniversal."

Peacock, the only streaming service included with Instacart's same-day delivery subscription, affords viewers the very best in entertainment, sports, film, and news programming with more than 80,000 hours of content, including more than 8,000 hours of live sports each year. Upcoming titles on Peacock include exclusive NFL games on December 23 and January 13, Seth McFarlane's Ted and Apples Never Fall starring Annette Bening and Sam Neill.

Instacart+ is available for a flat standard fee of $99/year or $9.99/month, and members enjoy unlimited free delivery on orders over $35 in as fast an hour, lower service fees, 5% credit back on eligible pickup orders, and the ability to create shared family accounts. Now, with just a few taps, Instacart+ members can access Peacock and order their TV time treats, movie night essentials, spirits and more from Instacart's more than 1,400 national, regional, and local retail banners across the U.S. in as fast as an hour.

The custom ad spot, which centers around how Instacart and Peacock can rescue customers from holiday chaos, will run across NBCU's linear, social and streaming platforms. In addition, Instacart will be featured on NBCUniversal programs in a holiday takeover beginning with Christmas in Rockefeller Plaza, tonight, November 29, and on the December 5 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Bravo.

The partnership underscores the companies' commitment to bring continued value to their shared customers. To date, Instacart has been a regular advertiser across Peacock and the NBCU portfolio – including Bravo, CNBC, E! and Today – given the media company's extensive audience across passion points that match many Instacart families.

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,400 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace.

For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/ .

About Peacock

Peacock is NBCUniversal's premium streaming service providing audiences a singular, unmatched content destination.

