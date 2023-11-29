1touch.io demonstrates market-leading accuracy in Tolly evaluation.

Sets New Standards in Data Discovery and Classification Accuracy and Throughput at Scale

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1touch.io, a pioneer in sensitive data intelligence, today released results from a Tolly Group evaluation, demonstrating the effectiveness of its AI-driven platform in data discovery and classification. The Tolly Group, a leading independent testing lab, benchmarked 1touch.io's precision and processing capabilities for handling large-scale structured and unstructured data.

The Tolly report highlights 1touch.io's ability to navigate diverse data environments with industry-leading accuracy rates of 98.6% in structured data and 100% in unstructured data. Additionally, the platform's efficient processing of large-scale data environments was evaluated. 1touch.io processed a database of 60 million rows in just 25 seconds and managed file shares with over 700,000 files at the rate of 8 large .pdf files per second and 286 images per hour.

The 1touch.io platform offers leaner abilities to scale by adding more parallel processing cores. Additionally, its use of machine learning enhances the speed of subsequent scans, a vital feature for dynamic environments where data is continuously updated, helping organizations maintain a strong security posture without compromising operational productivity.

Kevin Tolly, founder of the Tolly Group, stated, "The 1touch.io platform demonstrated robust capabilities in managing significant volumes of data with high accuracy and speed. Such attributes are critical for effective data security and governance in today's fast-paced and data-intensive enterprise landscape."

Key performance metrics from the Tolly report include:

Structured data accuracy: 98.6%





Unstructured data accuracy: 100%





Large-scale database scanning speed: 60 million rows in 25 seconds





Database throughput: 2.5 GB per second





File share handling: Over 700,000 files processed at the rate of 8 large .pdf files per second

"Our sensitive data intelligence platform is specifically engineered to confront the challenges of data security and governance in expansive environments," said Itzhak Assaraf, Cofounder and CTO of 1touch.io. "The Tolly Group's evaluation affirms our commitment to delivering solutions that excel in managing large data volumes with remarkable precision and efficiency. We aim to provide dependable and scalable solutions that the world's largest enterprises can trust to protect their most sensitive and valuable information."

The Tolly Group report substantiates that 1touch.io's platform is highly effective in discovering and classifying sensitive data, exhibiting not only high accuracy but also impressive throughput. Its proficiency in handling large-scale data across varied formats makes it a robust solution for data privacy, compliance, and governance.

For more information about the Tolly report and Inventa's capabilities, visit https://info.1touch.io/en-us/download-tolly-group-report

About The Tolly Group

The Tolly Group companies have been delivering world-class IT services for over 30 years. Tolly is a leading global provider of third-party validation services for vendors of IT products, components and services. For more information, visit https://www.tolly.com

About 1touch.io

1touch.io , a pioneer in sensitive data intelligence, is transforming data discovery and classification for Fortune 500 companies, ensuring data privacy, compliance and governance. Our AI-driven platform, Inventa™, safeguards the data of over 500 million individuals worldwide, offering contextual intelligence for robust data protection and enhanced security posture. Through our strategic OEM partnership with IBM, Inventa is licensed and globally rebranded as IBM Security Discover and Classify, demonstrating its robustness in handling complex data challenges at a global scale.

