United Justice Coalition & Roc Nation Add Charlamagne Tha God, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at U.S. Department of Justice Kristen Clarke, Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, NY Attorney General Letitia James & Many More To Speaker Lineup at Second Annual Social Justice Summit

Register HERE To Attend The Free Event on Dec.1 in New York City at The Javits Center & Watch the Panel Discussions on Civic Engagement, Mental Health Treatment Within Criminal Justice System, Etc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the United Justice Coalition (UJC) and Roc Nation announced a second wave of acclaimed speakers for its 2nd annual social justice summit on Dec. 1 in New York City at the Javits Center.

The new additions to the lineup will include the likes of author, speaker and family therapist Dr. Jay Barnett, The Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne Tha God, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice Kristen Clarke, CNN chief legal analyst Laura Coates, Northeastern criminology professor Dr. Patrice Collins, The Solution Focused Universe founder Elliott Connie, Terrence Crutcher Foundation founder Dr. Tiffany Crutcher, Legal Defense Fund senior community organizer Victor Dempsey, Perlmutter Center for Legal Justice at Cardozo Law School executive director Josh Dubin, Director, National and State Policy · Vibrant Emotional Health Laura Evans, Morgan State University Student Association president Brooke Foyles, Director of Criminal Justice Innovation, Development and Engagement Judge Karen Friedman, Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, Deputy Director at the Perlmutter Center for Legal Justice Derek Hamilton, DJ Henry Dream Fund co-founder Danroy "Dan" Henry, New York attorney general Letitia James, REFORM Alliance Chief Advocacy Officer Jessica Jackson, civil rights leader and artist Deon Jones, Social Justice Strategist Jay Jordan, Until Freedom co-founder and artist Mysonne Linen, Until Freedom co-founder Tamika Mallory, Violet Martin (Sister of Brian Betts), Florida Rights Restoration Coalition founder Desmond Meade, CBS Saturday Morning co-host Michelle Miller, Social Equity Through Education Alliance founder Zander Moricz, Senate Public Safety Committee Assistant Jarad Nava, The Sentencing Project Senior Director of Advocacy Nicole D. Porter, The Ladies of Hope Ministries founder Dr. Topeka Sam, Virginia State Delegate Don Scott, and several others.

The speakers will participate in a variety of panel discussions that will analyze and assess a wide range of topics, such as civic engagement, mental health treatment within the criminal justice system, hate crime statutes, probation and parole laws, sentencing alternatives, the rehabilitation and reintegration process for the incarcerated population and more.

This year's summit will also feature a live filming of Lava for Good's Wrongful Conviction podcast with Jason Flom & Maggie Freleng, who will be interviewing exoneree Andre Brown and lawyer Oscar Michelin.

The new additions to the lineup comes after UJC and Roc Nation previously announced Anti-Recidivism Coalition founder Scott Budnick, Executive Director/CEO American Probation and Parole Association Veronica Cunningham, District Attorney for Durham County (North Carolina) Satana Deberry, author/professor Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, District Attorney for Durham County (North Carolina) Satana Deberry, Grammy-nominated artist Fat Joe, Gen-Z for Change founder Aidan Kohn-Murphy, voting activist Crystal Mason, Chief Executive Officer of the Clean Slate Initiative Sheena Meade, Co-Executive Director of the Campaign for Fair Sentencing of Youth (CFSY) Xavier Mcelrath-Bey, PBS NewsHour co-anchor Amna Nawaz, award-winning documentarian, journalist, speaker, author, and philanthropist Soledad O'Brien, activist Nicole Paultre-Bell (fiancée of Sean Bell) IMPACT Strategies CEO Angela Rye, Maryland Secretary of Juvenile Justice Vincent Schiraldi, NBC News award-winning journalist Dan Slepian and among other as speakers.

The inaugural UJC Summit took place in July 2022 and brought together over 45 dynamic speakers, such as San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, multi-platinum artist Yo Gotti, national civil rights attorney Ben Crump, CEO of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change Dr. Bernice A. King, U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Rachael Rollins, among several other acclaimed activists, entertainers, attorneys, and experts.

If you're interested in learning more about the UJC and the forthcoming summit, please visit https://www.unitedjusticecoalition.com/ujc-summit-2023 .

About the United Justice Coalition

The United Justice Coalition (UJC) is a charitable organization that works across disciplines to raise awareness around key social justice issues and the need for criminal justice reform. The group is made up of an esteemed array of expert advisors that come together to strategically share resources, information and ideas to address systemic injustice across America and unify communities. The UJC is committed to amplifying critical issues, leveraging support for on-the-ground advocacy and social justice organizations and advancing just legislation and policies. For more information, please visit https://www.unitedjusticecoalition.com/ .

