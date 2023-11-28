Mars "Reuses" Fan-Favorite Ads for M&Ms®, TWIX®, SNICKERS® and Ben's Original™ to Deliver Message of Hope for Climate Action

In a first-of-its-kind digital and out-of-home campaign for the company, Mars revives iconic advertisements from beloved brands to engage and inspire the public around climate action.

The Mars campaign is aimed at raising consumer awareness by 'reusing' old, iconic adverts and showcasing creative ways to leave a lighter environmental footprint in advertising, following the recent publication of the Mars Net Zero Roadmap.

The focus on engaging a wider consumer audience comes after a recent Ipsos/Mars survey involving over 14,000 people across the world's seven largest economies found, on average, 69% of adults want businesses to focus on tackling climate change as much as, or even more than, economic issues.

Andrew Clarke , Member of the Global Mars, Incorporated Leadership Team and President of Mars Wrigley , welcomed the campaign as a fun way to harness the power of iconic brands and marketing to inspire and drive consumer awareness.

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars, Incorporated launches a first-of-its-kind digital and out-of-home campaign that 'reuses' fan-favorite advertisements giving them a second life with new messages of hope and progress around climate.

Mars, Incorporated (PRNewswire)

The campaign, titled "Healthy Planet Productions", follows the recent publication of Mars Net Zero Roadmap to accelerate action towards achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050, including a new Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi) approved target to cut carbon emissions in half by 2030 across its full value chain.

Advertisements in the Mars 'reused' advertisement campaign will run in the U.S., U.K. and Mexico across Meta platforms and YouTube and will include out-of-home activations in select markets. In the U.S., the campaign will highlight advertisements for M&Ms®, TWIX® and Ben's Original™. The U.K. will feature Bounty®, M&Ms® and TWIX®. Mexico will include M&Ms®.

Andrew Clarke, Global President of Mars Wrigley, said consumers want to connect with brands on critical issues: "They share our urgency in tackling climate change, but it's not always clear what companies are doing to deliver real change. That is why we decided to use our iconic brands in the adverts consumers know and love and deliver a message of hope and optimism on climate change. We are taking action now to reduce carbon emissions - from working with farmers to protect forests to sourcing renewable electricity. We want consumers to know we're working on having tangible impact now."

Barry Parkin, Chief Procurement and Sustainability Officer said, "When we launched our Net Zero Roadmap back in September, we talked about delivering real impact and the need to inspire and involve everyone in the challenge. With this campaign, Mars is taking the work we are doing across our value chain to reduce carbon emissions and making it easy for consumers to engage and feel good about the products and brands they know and love."

The Mars 'reused' advertisements campaign reduced production emissions by cutting emissions and removing the need for travel, filming and set production by repurposing content; and it minimized remaining emissions by prioritizing carbon avoidance as a key consideration in decision-making and creative development, including forgoing emission-intensive animation techniques for more sustainable methods. Mars also partnered with organizations and businesses committed to sustainability and that hold industry designations, such as Certified Green Energy Offices and Studios.

Find more information on the Mars Net Zero Roadmap at www.mars.com/sustainability-plan/healthy-planet/net-zero-2050.

For media, please find a media kit of assets for download here: https://www.mars.com/healthy-planet-productions/mars-net-zero-roadmap-2050-multimedia-assets

NOTES TO EDITORS

For more information and full results from Ipsos, visit: https://www.ipsos.com/en-uk/perceptions-businesses-focus-economic-challenges-vs-climate-change

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world. Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality snacking, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With more than $47 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating A Better World for Pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Press contacts:

Liza Pluto

Liza.pluto@effem.com

Dan Strechay

Dan.strechay@effem.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated