PharmcoRx Pharmacy Launches Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Program Expanding Its In-Pharmacy Offerings

MIAMI, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmcoRx Pharmacy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Progressive Care Inc (OTCQB:RXMD), today announced its expansion of in-pharmacy offerings through an agreement with the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company ("Cost Plus Drugs"). The Cost Plus Drugs program allows participating patients the ability to purchase generic and branded medicines at their cost plus a low fixed markup.

The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company ("MCCPDC") offers more than 1,000 drugs at their actual acquisition cost plus a transparent 15% markup. MCCPDC recently launched the Team Cuban Card, a free prescription benefit program for consumers providing them with access to low-cost medications throughout the country.

Through its agreement with MCCPDC, PharmcoRx locations will be listed as participating pharmacies in the Team Cuban Card provider directory and will actively market the acceptance of the program to its existing customer base as well as in its network of local clinics and healthcare practices.

Pamela Roberts, Chief Operating Officer of Progressive Care, commented, "Through our inclusion in the Team Cuban Card provider network, we are quickly able to expand our PharmcoRx pharmacy offerings by providing consumers with increased access to medications at a significantly reduced cost. By partnering with organizations such as the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company and our ongoing initiatives to expand our pharmacy service offerings and reach, we are continuing our mission to make positive contributions to the health of our customers."

"Team Cuban Card users love the convenience of getting their prescriptions locally, same-day, at the same low prices they've come to expect from Cost Plus Drugs," said Dr. Alex Oshmyansky, co-founder and CEO of Cost Plus Drugs. "We're excited to add PharmcoRx as an option for consumers."

About PharmcoRx Pharmacy

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD) through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of Third-Party Administration (TPA), data management, COVID-19 related diagnostics and vaccinations, 340B contracted pharmacy services, prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management. Progressive Care, Inc. became a subsidiary of NextPlat Corp. (NASDAQ: NXPL & NXPLW) on July 1, 2023.

