Leidos awarded $32M defense radar contract

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos, a Fortune 500® science and technology company, announced it was recently awarded a new $32 million contract by the Marine Corps System Command (MARCORSYSCOM) through the Consortium Management Group (CMG). The defense radar systems development contract calls for four Medium Range Air Defense Radar (MRADR) prototype systems within a two-year span. The company's Dynetics team will be leading the development of the required sensors.

Leidos logo. (PRNewsFoto/Leidos) (PRNewswire)

"This win represents a significant transition for the Leidos team," said Larry Barisciano, the weapons technology operations manager for Leidos' Dynetics Group. "Our successful R&D process has created a path for this opportunity to become a true program of record. We're excited to begin developing, producing and deploying these sensors for our nation's Marines."

Leidos' Dynetics Group previously developed the Marine Expeditionary Long Range Persistent Sensor (MELPS) assets through the Office of Naval Research Multi-domain Radar in Contested Environments (MuDRaCE) program, which was managed by Leidos' Innovation Center (LInC). Those sensors provide a 360-degree field of view that combines digitized antennas and receivers with sophisticated signal processing techniques to provide a persistent, high-quality air picture with no detectable electromagnetic footprint.

Work on the new systems will be based off expertise from previous sensor development programs as well as feedback from live demonstrations.

Work will primarily be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, with some labor conducted in Arlington, Virginia. The current delivery date is scheduled for 2025.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 46,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Media Contacts:

Alyssa Pettus

Dynetics Group Communications Director

O: 571-526-6743 | C: 571-992-5499

alyssa.t.pettus@leidos.com

Mackenzie Hicks

Dynetics Communications Specialist

O: 256-964-4034 | C: 2556-929-5229

shawna.hicks@dynetics.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Leidos