Designs for Health Launches Two Collagen Formulas, Whole Beauty Collagen™ & Collagen + MCT

PALM COAST, Fla., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Designs for Health, the expert-recommended and preferred brand for high-quality, professional strength, research-backed supplements, and recipient of the 2023 Top Supplement Manufacturing Company award** today announced the launch of Whole Beauty Collagen™ and Collagen + MCT. These products complement the company's bestselling Whole Body Collagen, now offering consumers three superior, efficacious collagen formulas.

Whole Beauty Collagen™ is a convenient once-daily powder featuring hydrolyzed collagen peptides and Lustriva®, a patented, clinically researched blend of stabilized biotin and silica, to provide comprehensive support for hair, skin, and nails.* Evidence suggests that Lustriva® may help promote hair fullness, optimal skin texture, and nail strength.* Additionally, the magnesium biotinate used in this formula may have 40 times greater dissolvability and absorption than the biotin used in common beauty products.

Collagen + MCT is a keto-friendly powder featuring hydrolyzed collagen peptides from grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine sources and medium-chain triglycerides (C8 & C10 MCTs) from highly refined coconut oil. MCTs metabolize differently than other fats; the body converts them into ketones, even when not on a ketogenic diet, and provide a quick source of energy that most cells and tissues can use. They are especially known for fueling the brain, heart, and skeletal muscles. Research also suggests that MCTs may provide fuel for brain cells, helping to support cognitive function and mental clarity.*

Whole Body Collagen is a synergistic formulation designed to benefit the health of bones, joints, and skin.* It contains the research-backed collagen peptide blends Verisol®, Fortigel®, and Fortibone® derived from specific dietary collagen proteins and produced with proprietary hydrolyzation technologies to optimize their beneficial properties. This unique blend is supported by clinical research showing its efficacy for collagen production, bone strength, joint health and integrity, and skin elasticity.*

"While the market for collagen supplements has skyrocketed in recent years, all collagen products are not created equal, which is why we are proud to offer three high-quality research-backed formulations that consumers and practitioners can trust," said Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David M. Brady at Designs for Health. "Collagen makes up roughly 30% of the body's protein and 75% of the skin's structure; however, we start to produce less of it as we age, making supplementation vital to helping the body rebuild the collagen that it depends on. Our three unique SKUs have been carefully formulated to provide adults with an easy and convenient way to incorporate specific molecular weight clinically studied collagen into their daily wellness routines at any age."

Designs for Health began in 1989 as a small educational services company with deep roots in natural medicine – and big ambitions to revolutionize the industry. More than 30 years later, the company is pioneering new approaches to nutritional science, breaking barriers in quality standards, and ultimately transforming the healthcare ecosystem. Through a robust product pipeline and a diverse portfolio of more than 300 nutritional products, Designs for Health is leading the charge in the natural and integrative medicine movement to design a well world for all.

Whole Beauty Collagen, Collagen + MCT, and Whole Body Collagen are unflavored and unsweetened, making them easy to add to any beverage or shake. They are gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and non-GMO, and available to purchase at https://www.designsforhealth.com.

To learn more about Designs for Health and its comprehensive portfolio of products, including its line of oral health products, visit https://www.designsforhealth.com.

Please tune in to Designs for Health's new podcast, Co nversations for Health, and immerse yourself in the current landscape of Functional Medicine to empower you to design a well world with us.

About Designs for Health, Inc.

Family-owned Designs for Health, Inc. offers high-quality dietary supplements and functional foods to healthcare professionals and their patients. Guided by its founding philosophy of "Science-First™," the company holds an unwavering commitment to creating research-driven formulations with meaningful quantities of functional ingredients that maximize the potential for successful health outcomes. For over 30 years, Designs for Health has been many healthcare professionals' trusted source for not only product innovation but also leadership in clinical education and practice development solutions. https://www.designsforhealth.com/our-story

**Awarded by Food Business Review

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

