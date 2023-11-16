LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MotorTrend named the 2024 Toyota Prius as the 2024 Car of the Year during the Los Angeles International Auto Show. This marks the second time that the Prius has won the award – the first being in 2004. The Toyota Camry also received top honors in 2007.

Toyota Prius Receives Top Honors as the 2024 MotorTrend Car of the Year (PRNewswire)

Twenty-three years ago, this high-tech sedan rolled into U.S. Toyota dealerships and forever changed the automotive industry. The Prius became the world's first production hybrid car and ushered in a new generation of vehicles that combined an electric motor with a high-efficiency engine to get you farther with gas. Now, over two decades later, this legendary nameplate is making waves - once again - as MotorTrend's Car of the Year.

"Toyota has fundamentally redefined the essence of a Prius with its new model, which represents a crowning achievement in its evolution," said MotorTrend Group head of editorial Ed Loh. "The Prius succeeded in capturing the hearts and minds of MotorTrend judges by offering an undeniably attractive and engaging car—all while upholding its hallmark traits of efficiency, safety, and affordability. In an automotive landscape grappling with a scarcity of affordable EV options and inadequate charging infrastructure in the U.S., Toyota made the Prius hybrid the right car for this moment and rightfully earned MotorTrend's 2024 Car of the Year award in the process."

With sporty exterior styling, a sleek silhouette, and up to an EPA-estimated 57 MPG combined, this new-generation Prius is made to move you. Available in LE, XLE, or Limited grades, it's packed with options and technology like the Toyota Audio Multimedia Audio system and comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0. Powered by the fifth generation Toyota Hybrid System and a 2.0L engine, the has an output of 194 horsepower on the FWD drive model. And for models equipped with the available Electronic On-Demand AWD system, the output climbs to 196 HP.

"We are thrilled Prius is returning to this prestigious podium once again after 20 years," said David Christ, Toyota Division group vice president and general manager. "Prius has evolved from being the first to becoming legendary. At Toyota, we strive to offer mobility products that fit our customers' lifestyles and the Prius does this by offering a sleek and sexy style, a dynamic driving experience and innovative technology. We are grateful for this recognition."

The Prius competed against top contenders in MotorTrend's annual evaluation of the most competent, desirable, and capable vehicles to debut for the 2024 model year. As part of the evaluation, MotorTrend editors put the Car of the Year contenders to the test both on the street and on the test track to determine a verdict.

The 2024 Toyota Prius is currently available at Toyota U.S. Dealers.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 26 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed $110 million to create innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved and diverse communities near the company's 14 U.S. operating sites.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

