Purpose-driven Branding Agency Good Stuff Partners Seeks National Engagement to Combat Fentanyl Crisis

Initially launched in Marin County, California, agency debuts open source, free public

awareness campaign to support nationwide efforts to combat drug overdoses

SAUSALITO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Stuff Partners, a purpose-driven branding and communication agency, is taking a local fentanyl awareness campaign to the masses in hopes of combatting the nation's drug crisis.

(PRNewswire)

Launched in partnership with OD Free Marin, the Marin Community Foundation, the Marin Independent Journal, and the County of Marin, the local campaign seeks to raise awareness about accidental overdoses caused by fentanyl. It also hopes to increase access to the overdose reversal drug Narcan and remove barriers to substance use treatment.

Every 9 days, fentanyl kills someone in Marin, and overdose is the leading cause of death for people ages 55 and under. "Fentanyl overdoses are a public health crisis locally and across the country. Fentanyl continues to be used in fake prescription pills, and what many folks don't realize is that the tiniest amount – equivalent to about three grains of salt – can take a life," said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County's Public Health Officer. "It's time for drastic education and action, which is why a campaign like this one is so important. We need allies across our community, and this partnership with a local branding agency has really raised the bar on our local response. I applaud Good Stuff Partners' initiative in taking what we've done locally to a state and national level so we can tackle this crisis together."

Good Stuff Partners, whose ongoing investment in this campaign has been completely pro bono, sought to catch people's attention with bold and striking statistics and language, hence the campaign name 'Hey Marin, WTF?'. The eye-catching acronym is short for 'Where's The Fentanyl?'

"You don't see advertising campaigns become 'open-source' too often, but in understanding just how dire the fentanyl situation is, we knew we had to do something that leveraged our personal branding expertise and creative work for good," said Aimee Kilmer, Founding Partner and Creative Director at Good Stuff Partners. "We encourage state and local officials and communications teams, advocacy groups, nonprofits, universities, and any organization or community to freely use these resources to spread awareness and save lives."

"It doesn't matter where you live, how much money you make, or how old you are – fentanyl doesn't discriminate on geographic regions, socioeconomic status, or age. That's what we tried to convey with the simple but powerful design of this campaign – that it's time for everyone to take notice," said Adrian Power, Founding Partner and Brand Strategist at Good Stuff Partners.

According to the DEA, not only is "fentanyl driving the nationwide overdose epidemic," but it's also "creating a frightening nationwide trend where many overdose victims are dying after unknowingly ingesting fentanyl." The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that in 2021, 84 percent of all teen overdose deaths involved fentanyl and that counterfeit pills were present in a quarter of these deaths.

In an effort to combat the nationwide epidemic, the campaign partners launched the "WTF Toolkit," a publicly available, open-source folder with marketing and advertising assets from this campaign including social media graphics in both English and Spanish, video reels and complementary captions. Files are available via easily editable formats to encourage customization for all regions and audiences.

Advertisements throughout Marin will run for the next year in English and Spanish on buses, social media, and via the Marin Independent Journal's online and print distribution channels. Feel free to spread the word when you spot one by tagging @goodstuffpartners on Instagram and using #HeyMarinWTF.

To access the WTF Toolkit of open-source resources, please visit https://odfreemarin.org/wheres-the-fentanyl/.

About Good Stuff Partners

Good Stuff Partners is a purpose-driven branding and communication agency that makes life better for people, the planet, and animals.

Contact: Liza Vilnits, liza@beyondtrendingpr.com, 508-333-8548

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Good Stuff Partners