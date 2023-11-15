UST Partners with Althea.ai to Advance Health Equity

The collaboration will harness advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence to improve health outcomes

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, and Althea.ai, a leading healthcare technology company, today announced a strategic partnership to empower caregivers and care coordinators to overcome health disparities, making healthcare more equitable and accessible by leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) alongside a highly curated social determinants of health (SDoH) data set. These tools combine in UST HealthIQ to deliver the accurate and actionable insights needed to improve access to care and make equitable health outcomes more attainable.

The solution takes a holistic approach, identifying disparities to improve patient outcomes to transform healthcare and promote health equity. With its configurable framework, curated SDoH datasets and AI/ML modeling, the UST HealthIQ platform will streamline the identification of at-risk populations, aids in designing the best interventions to enhance healthcare access while making healthcare more equitable for everyone.

UST HealthIQ has curated social determinants of health (SDoH) data from more than 25 public and proprietary data sources across the United States. The AI and ML models are trained on data of more than 100 million medical records and 67 million members. Valuable insights from this large and highly curated data set will allow healthcare professionals to more accurately assess trends and develop bespoke approaches that advance the health equity of the communities they serve.

The platform has been designed to support the needs of payers and providers across a range of health equity use cases. The innovative platform will reduce the cost of care, streamline the identification of at-risk populations, and enhance healthcare access.

"We are thrilled to join forces with UST to bring this innovative health equity platform to the forefront of the healthcare industry. By leveraging the latest analytic tools and a broad data set, healthcare professionals will be better positioned to bridge the gap in healthcare access and outcomes. Our goal has always been to ensure that everyone has an equal opportunity to lead a healthy life, and this platform brings that vision one step closer to reality," said Prashanth Sarpamale, Chief Executive Officer, Althea.ai.

"UST is committed to leveraging technology to make a positive impact on society and this collaboration has made it possible to build a platform that advances health equity for underserved communities. Combining the latest digital solutions with a vast and highly curated data set will allow healthcare professionals to more accurately assess trends and reduce disparities to improve patient outcomes for all," said Anand Nair, Head of Healthcare Payer, UST.

