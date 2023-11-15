DCI Consulting Group and Fortney & Scott, LLC Launch DEI Risk Assessment

DEI program evaluation offers privileged critical information to mitigate risk

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DCI Consulting Group, Inc. (DCI), a Washington, D.C.-based human resources data analytics and consulting firm, along with Fortney & Scott, LLC (FortneyScott) have partnered together to offer a four-step DEI Risk Assessment.

Many organizations are turning to outside experts to review their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs to apprise the C-Suite and Board of Directors regarding potential legal exposure. This proactive, comprehensive, and attorney-client privileged DEI risk assessment is a crucial first step to identifying and mitigating potential legal risk and includes:

Self-Evaluation of DEI Programs & Commitments Listening Sessions with Executives & DEI Leaders Legal Review & Risk Assessment of Policies, Procedures and Practices Scorecard & Best Practice Recommendations

"Following the recent rulings by the Supreme Court in UNC and Harvard, it is imperative for employers to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of their DEI initiatives in order to identify potential legal risks," said DCI President David Cohen. "We wholeheartedly recommend our clients to actively pursue robust DEI practices while ensuring they adhere to legal compliance and demonstrate effectiveness."

Workforce DEI and voluntary affirmative action programs are facing growing legal challenges from employees, government regulators and enforcement agencies, shareholders, vendors, and customers. Ensuring that DEI programs are legally compliant has never been more important.

About DCI

DCI Consulting Group is a human resources risk management consulting firm strategically headquartered in Washington, D.C. Members of DCI's staff are recognized experts in a variety of spaces, including systemic compensation discrimination analyses, affirmative action plan development and implementation, pay equity analyses, DEIA metrics, employee selection and test validation, and OFCCP audit and litigation support. DCI also offers proprietary software and related support to clients.

About FortneyScott

FortneyScott is a Washington, DC-based law firm counseling and advising clients on the full spectrum of workplace-related matters. The firm offers clients unparalleled experience and expertise by its attorneys, who formerly held senior positions at the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and other government agencies, in corporate and Congressional legal staffs, in major law firms, and who served as a judge on an international tribunal.

