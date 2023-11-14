WuKong Education Celebrates Prestigious Cognia® Accreditation: A Pinnacle of Educational Excellence

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WuKong Education, an international education leader, proudly announces its recent accreditation by Cognia®, a global organization dedicated to advancing excellence in education. This accreditation underscores WuKong's commitment to delivering high-quality education that surpasses industry standards. With an impressive IEQ (Index of Education Quality) score of 395/400, WuKong Education has solidified its position as the top-performing educational institution globally.

Vicky, Founder and CEO of WuKong Education, expressed immense pride in the institution's recent Cognia® accreditation, marking a pivotal achievement in the pursuit of educational excellence. She emphasized WuKong Education's vision to transform global education for a brighter future, providing students with an unparalleled learning experience. Vicky stated, "At WuKong Education, we are dedicated to excellence and innovation. This accreditation serves as a testament to our continuous efforts in shaping the future of education globally."

Cicy, Co-founder of WuKong Education and overseer of curriculum and teacher team, leads the Cognia® accreditation program. She highlighted the comprehensive self-assessment undertaken during the process, stating, "WuKong Education meticulously evaluated every aspect of our offerings. Moving forward, we're excited to leverage Cognia®'s guidance and resources for continued high-quality and effective student learning outcomes."

The accreditation signifies the official recognition by Cognia® of WuKong Education's Results-Proven Curriculum, Accountability, Striving for Excellence, and Professionalism. It also offers significant benefits to WuKong students:

Results-Proven Curriculum: Elevating Educational Excellence

WuKong Education's commitment to excellence is reflected in its results-proven curriculum, which has been officially recognized by Cognia®. The accreditation ensures that a robust and effective curriculum is in place, providing students with a well-rounded education that prepares them for future success. The curriculum has been thoroughly assessed and validated, offering a guarantee of educational quality and effectiveness.

Accountability: Transparent Reporting for Continuous Improvement

Cognia® accreditation underscores WuKong's commitment to accountability in education. The accreditation process requires schools to regularly report on their program goals, ensuring transparency and accountability in meeting and exceeding educational benchmarks. WuKong Education's dedication to continuous improvement is further solidified through this accountability, fostering an environment of growth and progress.

Striving for Excellence: Setting the Standard in Educational Achievement

WuKong Education stands out among its peers by setting the standard for educational achievement. Cognia® accreditation demands that teachers at accredited programs work toward professional standards that far exceed the competition. This commitment to excellence ensures that students at WuKong receive an education that not only meets but exceeds the highest educational standards, providing them with a competitive edge in their academic journey.

Professionalism of Teachers: Continuous Improvement for Your Child's Success

Cognia® accreditation means that the management and staff at WuKong Education are dedicated to maintaining and improving the quality of services provided to your child. The professionalism of our teachers is a cornerstone of WuKong's success. By adhering to Cognia®'s rigorous standards, our educators are committed to continuous improvement, ensuring that every student receives an education that is second to none.

"Learners at WuKong Education are engaged in a learner-centered, digital environment with high academic standards that fosters lifelong skills, places student agency in learning, and is monitored and adjusted to deepen individual understanding of the curriculum.", said Natalie Addleson, the Lead Evaluator of Cognia®.

In celebrating this accreditation, WuKong Education reaffirms its commitment to providing a world-class education that empowers students to excel academically and beyond. The Cognia® accreditation is not just a recognition; it's a reflection of WuKong's unwavering dedication to excellence in teaching, curriculum design, faculty expertise, and management.

About Cognia®:

Cognia® reigns as the world's largest community of education professionals, a non-profit, non-partisan organization conducting rigorous reviews for PreK-12 schools globally. With a unique blend of research institution knowledge, management consulting skills, and grassroots passion, Cognia® is the trusted partner for over 40,000 schools and systems, impacting 5 million educators and 25 million students across 85 nations. Their extensive data collection, including classroom observations and millions of surveys, fuels insightful analyses, positioning Cognia® as the eminent accreditation body and a catalyst for global educational improvement.

Explore more at https://www.cognia.org/

About WuKong Education:

Nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley, WuKong Education stands as the premier online learning destination for students aged 3 to 18. Since our establishment in 2016, we have been the preferred choice for families seeking to equip their children with essential language and mathematics skills, laying the foundation for success in the 21st century.

With a global network of over 4,000 educators and a dedicated curriculum team crafting original courses, WuKong Education seamlessly blends the best of online live classes and self-paced learning into a single, interactive platform accessible anytime, anywhere.

At WuKong Education, our commitment extends beyond academics. We are devoted to sparking a lifelong passion for learning in every child. Backed by exceptional teachers, high-quality courses, and concierge-level service, WuKong Education has become the trusted choice for over 300,000 families spanning 118 countries and regions.

Empowering Minds for a Bright Future with WuKong Education!

Explore more at wukongsch.com

View original content:

SOURCE WuKong Education