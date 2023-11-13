Leading Organizations Across Tech, Business, and Healthcare Partner with 2U to Expand Educational Access

Over a dozen partners recently joined as edX members to offer open courses in high-demand topics on edX

LANHAM, Md., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), the company behind global online learning platform edX , recently welcomed more than a dozen leading organizations as partners. These organizations join more than 250 university and corporate partners committed to expanding access to affordable, high-quality online education for millions of learners worldwide.

These new partners, including global universities and industry leaders, will offer open courses on edX in some of today's most relevant topics including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, healthcare, business, and sustainability. They include EIT Food , Escola do Caos , Fortinet , Fundação para a Ciência e Tecnologia (FCT) , Integrative Mental Health University , Institute of Product Leadership , International Compliance Association (ICA) , MGH Institute of Health Professions , MindEdge , New England Medical Innovation Center , Osmosis from Elsevier , Qualtrics , The External Studies Institute , Universidade de São Paulo , and Xccelerate . Additionally, International Institute for Management Development (IMD) and University of Denver , who already partner with 2U to deliver executive education courses and boot camp programs respectively, are expanding their portfolios to include open courses.

"With the addition of these institutions to the edX platform, we're further solidifying our leadership in the digital education space," said Andrew Hermalyn, President of Partnerships at 2U, the company behind edX. "In an era where flexible online learning is in high demand, our partnerships not only enhance accessibility and affordability, but also enrich the edX platform with high-quality, relevant content. This naturally attracts dedicated learners, laying the groundwork for increased organic engagement and efficient marketing."

2U and its partners continue to invest in high-quality, cutting-edge content across the most in-demand fields. As one of the world's leading developers of tech talent, 2U is committed to expanding its existing portfolio of free-to-degree offerings on edX that meet learners where they are, with the courses and programs they need to drive impactful career outcomes.

