Dana Extends Leadership in Agriculture and Turf Management through New Systems for High-Performance Tractors, Electric Zero-Turn Mowers

HANOVER, Germany, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced the launch of a comprehensive vehicle design methodology for delivering complete, integrated suspension solutions for high-performance agriculture tractors.

Introduced at Agritechnica, the world's leading trade fair for agriculture machinery, the initiative uses a sophisticated multiphysics approach to produce virtual prototypes that simulate real-world performance, helping to reduce development times and accelerate the introduction of new vehicles to market.

Additionally, Dana has unveiled a new solution for electric zero-turn mowers featuring compact, high-efficiency Spicer Torque-Hub™ drives and Dana TM4™ motors. The technologies for turf equipment support superior zero-emissions operation through powerful torque, extended work times, reduced maintenance, and lower noise.

Dana is exhibiting its full range of systems for agriculture and turf management equipment in Hall 15, Stand E12 at Agritechnica.

"With their diverse ranges of specialty vehicles and application requirements, the agriculture and turf management sectors present unique challenges for original-equipment manufacturers and equipment owners facing the energy transition," said Jeroen Decleer, senior vice president and president, Dana Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems. "Dana offers the market expertise, engineering resources, and portfolio of innovations that compress development timelines while addressing expectations for performance, efficiency, and sustainability."

Proven Process Delivers Full, Integrated Front Suspensions

As the market expands for high-performance, feature-rich tractors, Dana has expanded its support for OEMs with an all-encompassing development program that reduces the development time of complete front suspension solutions. The capabilities are especially valuable for OEMs with limited in-house resources.

"Dana's proprietary algorithms and advanced software has permitted a multi-physics approach to modelling the complexity of advanced suspension systems across multiple dimensions, including vehicle dynamics, mechanics, hydraulics, and software and controls," Decleer added.

Dana's proven process includes the definition of vehicle performance parameters, comprehensive data acquisition, virtual prototype development, simulations of real-time duty cycles, and test track validation of prototypes.

The approach delivers suspension solutions offering improved vehicle traction, handling, and operator comfort.

High-Efficiency Technologies for Electrified Zero-Turn Mowers

To address the rapidly evolving market for sustainable landscaping and turf equipment, Dana is showcasing its new range of Spicer Torque-Hub drives and Dana TM4 motors for electric-powered zero-turn mowers.

The technologies support electrification through an efficient, power-dense profile that minimizes energy consumption through permanent magnet concentrated windings, extends working time, reduces noise and vibration, and fits within limited design envelopes.

The solution leverages Dana TM4's cross-market expertise in permanent magnet and induction motors, power electronics, thermal management, coil winding, outer-rotor topology, and motor and inverter control algorithms.

Extensive Support for Agriculture Equipment

Additionally, Dana is exhibiting drive and motion technologies across a broad range of traditional and electrified vehicle architectures at Agritechnica, including:

complete drive systems that support the versatility of agriculture telehandlers with the high-efficiency Spicer ® HVT1 powersplit transmission and high efficiency axles; and





Spicer independent front suspension axles and precision-engineered Graziano™ shifting solutions for high-performance tractors.

Dana's complete lineup of drive and motion technologies for the agriculture and turf management industries can be viewed by visiting http://www.dana.com/off-highway.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.2 billion in 2022 with 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. With a history dating to 1904, Dana was named among the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for 2023 by Ethisphere and as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

