G-SHOCK UNVEILS CARBON 5000 TIMEPIECES

G-SHOCK Announces Limited-Edition Full Carbon Timepieces In Honor of 40th Anniversary

DOVER, N.J., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. is proud to announce the release of the first-ever full carbon timepieces to the iconic 5000 series line, welcoming the GCWB5000UN-1 and GCWB5000UN-6.

The premium, full carbon design of the GCWB5000UN series takes pride in the unchanging square form of the first-ever G-SHOCK model, the DW5000, and honors the brand's mission for 40 years of continuous evolution. Forged and layered with three types of carbon materials – forged carbon, carbon fiber reinforced resin, and multi-layered carbon – G-SHOCK masterfully achieves an incredibly lightweight timepiece that looks as good as it feels to wear.

The GCWB5000UN is designed with a unique textured design of the forged carbon present on the bezel, band, and watch face as well as the G-SHOCK 40th anniversary logo engraved on the watch back to celebrate the monumental year of achievement. Using a thick band design and a non-reflective coated sapphire crystal the GCWB5000UN achieves a luxurious high-end feel.

Available in two colorways, the GCWB5000UN-1 boasts a monochromatic midnight black hue, whereas the GCWB5000UN-6 features a rugged fuchsia with a textured design reminiscent of G-SHOCK's absolute toughness mentality. In addition to the deluxe finishes, the limited edition GCWB5000UN line also touts a slimmed-down profile compared to its Full Metal sister line. For example, the full carbon comes in at 64g, while the full metal series arrives at 167g.

The new GCWB5000UN models also include advanced technical capabilities like solar-powered timekeeping with Bluetooth® and radio control for enhanced accuracy and reliability, as well as a Super Illuminator (high-brightness full auto LED backlight) for maintaining watch readability in the dark. To further honor the launch of this limited edition models the GCWB5000UN-1 and GCWB5000UN-6 will be featured within exclusive 40th-anniversary special packaging.

These two timepieces come equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Magnetic Resistance

Solar Powered (Tough Solar)

Bluetooth® Smartphone Link

Full Auto LED (Super Illuminator) Light

4 Daily Alarms & 1 Snooze Alarm

World Time (39 TZ / 39 Cities + UTC)

Countdown timer (24 Hr.)

1/100s Stopwatch (24 Hr.)

12/24 Hr. Time Formats

The G-SHOCK GCWB5000UN-1 and GCWB5000UN-6 retail for $2,000 is available on Thursday, November 9, at select retailers, gshock.casio.com/us, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/ .

