The Honey Baked Ham Company® Makes Every Holiday Gathering a Delicious Celebration with its 2023 Holiday Menu

From Thanksgiving and Friendsgiving to Family Brunches, Christmas and Beyond, Every Bite is a Celebration

ATLANTA, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Honey Baked Ham Company®, the iconic name in premium hams and delectable feasts, is excited to announce its sensational holiday menu for 2023. This includes cherished favorites, from Honey Baked Ham® and Honey Baked™ Turkey Breast, to new options such as Ham & Cheddar Biscuits and Take & Bake Sliders, now available during the holidays — all providing a range of satisfying offerings perfect for any holiday gathering.

Honey Baked Ham & Turkey Feast - a delicious complete meal for your Thanksgiving celebration (PRNewswire)

"HoneyBaked has been a part of family traditions for generations, thanks to premium, delicious menu offerings like our signature Honey Baked Ham with a sweet, crunchy glaze that's unlike anything else, along with mouthwatering sides and desserts," says Tripp McLaughlin, CMO of The Honey Baked Ham Company. "Now, we're excited about the way our new biscuits offering allows HoneyBaked to be a part of even more holiday moments. Whether it's a classic feast or a holiday breakfast, lunch, or snack, every bite from HoneyBaked is a celebration that is truly special."

HoneyBaked also recognizes the evolving landscape of holiday hosts, catering to a younger generation of first timers with no-mess, no-stress holiday hosting solutions to alleviate pressure while providing delicious menu options.

Honey Baked Ham Holiday Campaign

The season kicks off with a fully integrated marketing platform titled, "Every Bite is a Celebration," which introduces a brand-new holiday TV campaign for the first time in six years. These new commercials, along with the rest of the campaign tactics, celebrate the critical role HoneyBaked's food plays in gathering people together to create special holiday memories, whether the cherished "big days" or any holiday gathering in between.

Additionally, this holiday season HoneyBaked is excited to introduce their Holiday Tastemakers: a select group of online ambassadors who will be sharing how HoneyBaked can help first-time hosts make their holiday gatherings special, as well as tips and tricks for entertaining with ease.

"Whether it's a Thanksgiving feast with the entire family, or a weekend brunch when everyone's in town, HoneyBaked is one of my secrets for delicious holiday hosting," says JoAnna Garcia Swisher, tastemaker and founder of lifestyle destination, The Happy Place. "I'm excited to share how I'll be hosting with HoneyBaked, as well as my favorite tips for entertaining at every occasion this holiday season."

Honey Baked Ham Holiday Menu

This Thanksgiving, HoneyBaked lovers can enjoy their delicious hams and turkey breasts with the signature, sweet and crunchy glaze alongside newer favorites like Biscuits and Sliders. All available at your nearest HoneyBaked location.

Honey Baked Ham & Turkey Feast: A bone-in-half ham and turkey breast, both topped with HoneyBaked's signature sweet and crunchy glaze. Choose from four Heat & Serve sides such as Maple Sweet Potato Souffle, Double Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese, Green Bean Casserole or Tuscan Broccoli.

Turkey & 3 Side s Meal: Choose from either a Roasted or Smoked Turkey Breast with HoneyBaked's sweet and crunchy glaze, accompanied by your choice of three Heat & Serve Sides.

New! Take & Bake Ham & Cheddar Biscuits: Take & Bake biscuits feature Honey Baked Ham & cheddar cheese generously piled on eight Southern-style buttermilk biscuits and topped with savory Garlic Herb Butter and Sweet Honey Glaze Sauce. Just bake for 20 minutes.

Take & Bake Sliders: A 12-pack of sliders available in two flavors, original Ham & Swiss or savory Garlic Herb Turkey & Cheddar. Both served on King's Hawaiian Rolls and ready in 20 minutes.

For those hosting or attending Friendsgiving feasts, HoneyBaked has you covered with their signature ham and turkey breast a la carte, as well as delicious sides and desserts to complete the celebration.

Bone-In Half Ham: Smoked for up to 24 hours and hand-crafted with a signature sweet and crunchy glaze. Spiral sliced, fully-cooked, and ready to serve.

Turkey Breast: Available in Roasted and Smoked flavors, it's slow-smoked and perfectly seasoned premium 100 percent white meat. Hand-crafted in-store with the signature sweet and crunchy glaze, fully-cooked and ready to serve.

Six-Side Sampler: Mix and match any six HoneyBaked Heat & Serve Sides to accompany your holiday meal.

Boneless Ham: A whole-size, boneless ham smoked 10-11 hours for a milder, lighter flavor. Hand-crafted with the signature sweet and crunchy glaze, fully-cooked and ready to serve.

In-store Promotions Include:

$7 off any Bone-In Half Ham or Holiday Meal. Just select early pick up at retail stores, only on Nov. 19 and Nov. 20, 2023 . California Only: valid only on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19 , 2023. Thanksgiving Gold Pick-Up Days: Takeoff any Bone-In Half Ham or Holiday Meal. Just select early pick up at retail stores, only onand. California Only: valid only onand, 2023. Coupon required

Christmas Gold Pick-Up Days: Take $7 off any Bone-In Half Ham or Holiday Meal. Valid only on Dec. 21, 2023 at all locations nationwide. Coupon required.

Online Promotions Include:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday: Take $10 off standard shipping when you select delivery between Nov. 29 - Dec. 1, 2023

Gold Shipping Days: Save $5 on ground shipping when you select any of the following delivery dates: Nov. 9 , Nov. 16, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14, 2023

The full menu is available at your nearest HoneyBaked location, or save time and visit honeybaked.com to buy online and pick up in store for your holiday gatherings.

About The Honey Baked Ham Company®

For more than 65 years, The Honey Baked Ham Company has provided customers and their families with delightful food to enjoy for all of life's special moments. HoneyBaked's origins began when founder Harry J. Hoenselaar patented a spiral-slicing ham machine, making way for the first HoneyBaked Store in Detroit, Michigan. Since that momentous opening in 1957, the family-owned company has grown to more than 400 locations nationwide, serving its signature spiral-sliced Honey Baked Ham with sweet and crunchy glaze, premium turkey breast, heat & serve sides, desserts, sandwiches, and most recently, delicious take & bake sliders and biscuits. Offering convenient meals using the best ingredients, HoneyBaked will make every occasion a little more memorable, whether you're dining in store, picking up or ordering online. For more information visit www.honeybaked.com and connect on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and TikTok.

New Ham & Cheddar Biscuits - perfect for any holiday gathering (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/The Honey Baked Ham Co) (PRNewswire)

