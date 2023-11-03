Precision Health Equity Initiative and e-Lovu Partner to Gather Thought Leaders in Honor of Maternal Health

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Health Equity Initiative (PHEI) , the non-profit accelerator for personalized care innovations, and e-Lovu , a first in kind, fully integrated wellness platform for expectant mothers, will host "Light the Way" on Friday, Nov. 10 in Los Gatos, California. Bringing together thought leaders in health care, technology, and philanthropy. Attendees will hold a candlelight vigil honoring today's maternal journey.

The CDC shares that an estimated 84% of pregnancy-related deaths are considered preventable. Pregnancy affects every mom differently depending on race and her ability to access care. The leading underlying causes of pregnancy-related death are heart conditions among Black moms, mental health conditions among Hispanic and white moms, and hemorrhage among Asian moms. 1 in 3 U.S. counties are considered maternity care deserts.

"Moms are suffering in silence," said Noel Pugh, CEO and Co-Founder of e-Lovu. "The current one-size-fits-all maternal care model regularly misses emerging disease and doesn't think through the diversity of the U.S. healthcare landscape. At e-Lovu, we've redesigned this outdated model and see a world where throughout every pregnancy journey - no matter where or who they are - a mom can equitably access precision care and a connected network of services that looks at her care holistically - physically and mentally."

e-Lovu's platform pairs personalized data, human interaction and culturally competent care through a digital village of services and patient advocates, supporting both patients and clinicians. The result: less burden on the healthcare system and greater resilience for mom and baby. PHEI works with e-Lovu to further this mission.

"Our aim is to bring innovations into the delivery system that reduce disparities and improve health through early detection and interventions that focus on the individual. We believe that well-designed platforms like e-Lovu can enable clinicians to increase access and provide better care to all patients regardless of color, payer, or status," said Dr. Rakesh Patel, Founder of PHEI. "We can and must do better at catching potentially fatal conditions such as preeclampsia and maternal depression early and connecting moms to the resources they need."

All tax-deductible proceeds from "Light the Way" will support the PHEI nonprofit mission of accelerating innovations that expand access, reduce maternal mortality, and give all women and their children their best chance for a healthy pregnancy.

To learn more about e-Lovu, please visit https://elovu.health/.

For more information on PHEI or to get involved, please visit https://phei.org/.

