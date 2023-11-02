Oceania Cruises Releases New 2024 Itineraries, Highlighting Many of the Mediterranean's Best-Loved Ports

New Itineraries Carefully Curated for Extraordinary Experiences & Guests' Peace of Mind

MIAMI, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, has revamped its 2024 Mediterranean schedule to replace ports of call in Israel, Egypt, and Jordan with perennial favorites and compelling new destinations alike. The 42 revised itineraries range from 10 to 58 days - detailed itineraries can be viewed online.

"Our captivating new voyages have been carefully curated to combine beloved beach resorts and jet-set playgrounds with ancient cities steeped in tradition," stated Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises. "Seasoned travelers will appreciate our strategic and thoughtful realignment of destinations and itineraries to ensure their safety, security and peace of mind."

Oceania Cruises' simply MORE value promise means virtually everything is included in the voyage fare: free roundtrip airfare and airport transfers; complimentary vintage Champagnes, premium wines and international beers during lunch and dinner; and a shore excursion credit of up to $1,600 per stateroom (credit varies by voyage length).

New 2024 Mediterranean Itineraries

April 21: 10 days from Valletta to Trieste aboard Vista

Enjoy the best of the Mediterranean, Aegean, and Adriatic seas. Classical sights can be appreciated in Valletta, Heraklion, Athens, Dubrovnik and Venice, while sybaritic pleasures line the cobblestone streets of Santorini, Mykonos, Kotor and Rovinj. The following Around the World and Grand Voyages also reflect these changes:

March 27 : 35 days from Miami to Trieste

April 11 : 20 days from Rome to Trieste

May 13: 24 days from Dubai to Barcelona aboard Insignia

On this epic voyage travelers can visit astonishing historical treasures in Athens, Valletta, Dubrovnik, Rome and Barcelona, plus delight in discovering the resorts of Santorini, Capri and Monte Carlo. The following Around the World and Grand Voyages also reflect these changes:

May 14: 15 days from Dubai to Trieste aboard Riviera

Enjoy leisurely days as you traverse the Arabian, Red, Mediterranean and Adriatic seas. Highlights include Argostoli and Corfu in Greece, Montenegro and Dubrovnik and Split, Croatia. An optional post-cruise hotel stay is offered in Venice. The following Grand Voyages also reflect these changes:

April 13 : 58 days from Tokyo to Barcelona

April 28 : 43 days from Singapore to Barcelona

May 14 : 34 days from Dubai to Rome

May 14 : 27 days from Dubai to Barcelona

May 18: 14 days from Barcelona to Rome aboard Marina

On this two-week journey quaint, white-washed houses compete for attention with centuries-old attractions. Guests enjoy an idyllic blend of must-see cities like Barcelona, Athens, and Rome, plus the well-known resorts of Palma de Mallorca, Corfu, Santorini and Sorrento, gateway to Capri.

May 21: 11 days from Rome to Trieste aboard Vista

Travelers can revel in the wonders of antiquity at mainland ports in Italy, Greece, and Croatia, plus explore the islands of Sicily, Malta, Corfu, and Montenegro. Optional pre- and post-cruise hotel stays are offered for guests to visit Rome and Venice. The following Grand Voyage reflects these changes:

May 11 : 21 days from Istanbul to Trieste

May 29: 12 days from Trieste to Barcelona aboard Riviera

Set a course for excitement on this new itinerary that promises something for everyone. Ports along the Dalmatian Coast, the islands of Montenegro, Corfu, Malta and Sicily, and history-rich Pompeii, Rome, and Florence, plus St. Tropez. The following Grand Voyages also reflect these changes:

May 29 : 19 days from Trieste to Rome

May 29 : 29 days from Trieste to Istanbul

June 1: 11 days from Trieste to Athens aboard Vista

From Trieste, the ship heads for the Adriatic coastal resorts of Zadar, Dubrovnik, Kotor, and Bari before making landfall at ports in Turkey and Greece. Optional pre- and post-cruise hotel stays allow guests to visit Venice and Athens. The following Grand Voyage also reflects these changes:

June 1 : 18 days from Trieste to Istanbul

July 7: 10 days from Athens to Istanbul aboard Riviera

Itinerary highlights include historic sites in Greece and Turkey, including UNESCO-protected Ephesus, and the quintessential Greek islands of Mykonos and Santorini, plus ancient Crete. An overnight in Istanbul allows time to shop for treasures at the Grand Bazaar. The following Grand Voyage also reflects these changes:

June 27 : 20 days from Istanbul to Istanbul

July 24: 10 days from Athens to Barcelona aboard Riviera

This voyage is a journey of discovery from East to West. Highlights include iconic places like Athens, Rome, Florence, and Barcelona, as well as popular Greek islands, Sicily and jet-set resorts along the Amalfi Coast and French Riviera.

August 13: 12 days from Rome to Rome aboard Riviera

In 12 days, inquisitive travelers can explore the many historic riches of Rome, Athens and Pompeii, plus visit the Amalfi Coast and the Mediterranean islands of Malta, Mykonos, Santorini, Sicily and Crete. The following Grand Voyages also reflect these changes:

August 3 : 22 days from Barcelona to Rome

August 13 : 22 days from Rome to Monte Carlo

September 28: 10 days from Athens to Istanbul aboard Riviera

This cruise combines the Croatian city of Dubrovnik and remote Kotor with beloved Mykonos and Santorini, and the classical antiquity of Athens, Crete, and Ephesus. An overnight aboard ship in Istanbul provides time to visit the Blue Mosque and Hagia Sophia.

October 2: 14 days from Barcelona to Valletta aboard Marina

This comprehensive voyage on the Mediterranean and Aegean seas enables visitors to discover iconic sights in Barcelona, Florence, Rome, and Dubrovnik, savor the seaside resorts of Toulon, Portofino and Capri, and explore the island gems of Corsica, Sicily, Corfu, and Malta. The following Grand Voyages also reflect these changes:

September 22 : 24 days from London to Valletta

September 22 : 34 days from London to Rome

October 2 : 24 days from Barcelona to Rome

October 16: 10 days from Valletta to Rome aboard Marina

The islands of Malta, Montenegro, Corfu and Sicily are chock-full of historic attractions, plus this itinerary also visits Dubrovnik and Split, Croatia; Katakolon, Greece; and Bari, Naples and Rome, Italy. The following Grand Voyages also reflect these changes:

October 16 : 20 days from Valletta to Barcelona

October 16 : 42 days from Valletta to Miami

October 20: 10 days from Athens to Rome aboard Vista

Athens, Gythoin, Argostoli and Corfu in Greece, the Dalmatian coastal treasures of Kotor and Dubrovnik, and the medieval island of Malta are complemented by calls at Messina, Salerno and Rome in Italy. The following Grand Voyage also reflects these changes:

October 13 : 17 days from Barcelona to Rome

October 30: 12 days from Rome to Athens aboard Vista

Intriguing islands like beguiling Mykonos and Corfu in Greece, stunning Montenegro, legendary Sicily, and medieval Malta, are combined with Rome, Cinque Terre, Toulon, Dubrovnik and Athens, birthplace of democracy. The following Grand Voyages also reflect these changes:

October 30 : 21 days from Rome to Rome

October 30 : 36 days from Rome to Miami

November 11: 9 days from Athens to Rome aboard Vista

On this comprehensive itinerary, travelers can visit classical sites in Athens, Gythion and Argostoli in Greece, the islands of Montenegro, Malta and Sicily, plus Dubrovnik, Salerno and Rome. The following Grand Voyage also reflects these changes:

November 11 : 24 days from Athens to Miami

Nov 24: 18 days from Istanbul to Dubai aboard Riviera

Sailing from Istanbul, fun-loving Mykonos, ancient Athens, the walled city of Dubrovnik, and the lesser-known resorts of Kotor and Argostoli give way to leisurely days at sea. Guests enjoy an overnight call in Dubai before disembarkation. The following Grand Voyages also reflect these changes:

November 14 : 28 days from Barcelona to Dubai

November 24 : 28 days from Istanbul to Abu Dhabi

November 24 : 49 days from Istanbul to Singapore

