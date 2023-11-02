Cytrellis Announces Six Abstracts to be Presented on Ellacor Micro-Coring at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery's Annual Meeting (ASDS)

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytrellis Biosystems, a pioneer in novel medical aesthetic solutions and manufacturer of ellacor® and its proprietary Micro-Coring® Technology, announced today that six abstracts demonstrating ellacor safety and efficacy will be presented at the annual American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) meeting in Chicago from November 2–5, 2023.

"We are excited about the breadth and depth of the groundbreaking ellacor data that will be presented at the ASDS meeting," said Jason Richey, President and CEO of Cytrellis. "This is an example of our continued commitment to shaping the future of aesthetics through robust research and innovation."

The following data will be presented:

Title: Dermal Micro-Coring in the Management of Cutaneous Scars - A Case Series

Presenting Author: Jill Waibel, MD

Date and Time: November 2nd at 10:45 AM

Format: Oral Presentation

The treated scars encompassed multiple scar subtypes and morphologies – 100% featuring an atrophic component, 80% of scars featuring an erythematous component, and 37.5% featuring a hypertrophic component.

Improvements in scar texture, color, and overall appearance were seen in scars treated with dermal micro-coring.

Title: A Safety Review of Micro-Coring in 200 Patient Treatments.

Presenting Author: Jill Waibel, MD

Date and Time: November 4th at 11:02 AM

Format: Oral Presentation

The study retrospectively evaluated this new minimally invasive device's safety issues and possible complications in 200 treated patients.

10.5% of patients had minor adverse events after micro-coring.

Title: A Retrospective Review of 10 Patients Treated with Mechanical Dermal Micro-Coring Technology (MCT) for Rhytids and Skin Laxity

Presenting Author: Omar A. Ibrahimi, MD, PhD

Date and Time: November 4th at 2:45 PM

Format: Oral Presentation

This retrospective review provides real-world evidence of treatment effect and a snapshot of global improvement achievable with MCT for non-surgical microexcision of skin.

Early experience shows several advantages to MCT for treating facial rhytids, suggesting that this new technology can deliver exceptional improvement in the aesthetics of the mid to lower face.

Title: Effectiveness of Dermal Micro-Coring Technology (MCT) For Minimally-Invasive Skin Tightening: Interim Results And Gene Expression Analysis

Presenting Author: Jill Waibel, MD

Format: Video Abstract

These interim data provide a picture of molecular response to MCT, showing the first glimpse into the mechanism of action on a cellular level.

By understanding the genetic profile of response in a range of patients and examining the pathways stimulated, this study paves the way for using biomarkers to measure intervention outcomes and predict response for our patients.

Title: Real-World Data Describing Application of Micro-Coring Technology (MCT) For Non-Surgical Skin Removal and Management of Wrinkles in The Lower Face

Presenting Author: Omar A. Ibrahimi, MD, PhD; Siamak Agha, MD; Ashish C. Bhatia, MD; Rod Rohrich, MD; David Weir, MSN, APRN, NP-C; and Jill Edgecombe

Format: Video Abstract

Traditionally, skin tightening has relied on surgical techniques or the wound-healing response alone following energy-based treatment. Still, MCT can achieve skin tightening through non-surgical skin removal and stimulation of the wound-healing response.

Real-world data from four early adopters of MCT were collected to determine practice use patterns and identify best practices.

Title: Histologic Study of Abdominal Skin Treated With Micro-Coring Technology (MCT) For Minimally Invasive Skin Removal

Presenting Author: Karl Napekoski, MD; Ashish C. Bhatia, MD; Rod Rohrich, MD; and David Weir, MSN, APRN, NP-C

Format: Video Abstract

Prior to this study, the histologic response for various core depths was not completely defined.

A robust increase in new collagen deposition was observed for 1 to 3 treatments compared to the untreated control in all subjects. Importantly, no evidence of inflammation or scarring was consistent with earlier preclinical and clinical histology.

About ellacor®

The ellacor® system with Micro-Coring® technology is the first-and-only non-surgical procedure to remove sagging skin on the micro-scale. This pioneering system targets moderate and severe wrinkles in the mid and lower face, setting new standards in skin revitalization. Utilizing the groundbreaking, patented Micro-Coring® technology, the ellacor® system precisely removes full thickness cores of dermal and epidermal tissue with a 22 gauge (410 microns) hollow needle without thermal energy. The needle's minimal diameter minimizes any potential scarring risk, prioritizing patient safety and satisfaction. Indicated for use by qualified medical professionals, the ellacor® system with Micro-Coring® technology is designed for adults aged 22 years or older, encompassing Fitzpatrick skin types I-IV. For more information visit ellacor.com.

About Cytrellis Biosystems

Cytrellis is a medical technology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class aesthetic devices. Cytrellis' first product, ellacor® system with Micro-Coring technology, is a novel, proprietary system that removes sagging skin to address moderate and severe wrinkles. Ellacor® provides aesthetic practitioners with an unprecedented ability to improve age-related changes in skin to help restore youthful beauty.

Contacts:

Media: EvolveMKD – Cytrellis@EvolveMKD.com

Investor Relations: Jackson McAdam, Chief Financial Officer JMcAdam@cytrellis.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cytrellis