AMIE REMINGTON OF TLC COMPANIES ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF PROFESSIONAL EMPLOYER ORGANIZATIONS

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) announced today that Amie Remington, chief legal officer at Brooklyn Center, MN-based TLC Companies, was elected to the association's Board of Directors during its annual member meeting last month.

Remington is among four new industry leaders elected to serve as directors on the association's board for the 2023-24 term. NAPEO membership elected the new slate of candidates on October 9, 2023, at NAPEO's Annual Conference & Marketplace in Orlando, Florida.

Remington is a well-known PEO executive with nearly two decades of legal leadership experience. TLC Companies is a professional employer organization (PEO) that provides payroll, benefits, HR, tax administration, and regulatory compliance assistance to its clients in the trucking and transportation sector. Prior to joining TLC Companies, Remington served more than 16 years as general counsel for Pensacola, FL-based LandrumHR.

"I am honored to be selected," Remington said. "I am very excited to understand members' needs and to help navigate the challenges we face in this very dynamic environment."

"Amie has been involved with us for a long time, first on legal issues, but over time in the whole array of industry issues," added Pat Cleary, president and CEO of NAPEO. "We are lucky to have her on the Board."

