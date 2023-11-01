The Newark Public Schools Delivers Six Presentations at the Council of the Great City Schools 67th Annual Fall Conference

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Newark Public Schools is proud to announce its recent facilitation of six prestigious speaking sessions at the 67th Council of the Great City Schools (CGCS) Annual Fall Conference. This significant achievement underscores the District's commitment to educational excellence and dedication to sharing best practices with educators and district leaders from across the largest school districts in the nation.

The CGCS Annual Fall Conference is one of the most respected and influential gatherings for leaders in the field of urban education. It attracts educators, school administrators, board members, policymakers, and thought leaders from around the country, providing a unique platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration.

Newark is currently the only eligible school district in New Jersey to serve on the Council of the Great City Schools, and has been a member for decades. By prioritizing active participation and membership in the Council, the District has resumed its rightful place in national conversations about education in urban school districts. The Board President and Superintendent of all participating school districts, including Newark, serve as standing voting members on the Council's Board of Directors. Additionally, the District is proud to announce that Superintendent León was recently appointed to serve on the Council's Executive Board as well as the Leadership, Governance, Management and Finance Task Force. This recognition is an honor that was last bestowed on the District when Dr. Marion A. Bolden was Superintendent.

The six presentations delivered by the Newark Public Schools at this year's conference covered a wide range of critical topics in education, including:

The Bilingual Education Improvement Plan Conception to Cradle - Birth to Age 3 Strategy Building Academic Success in K-3: Developing Foundational and Knowledge Building Curriculum Aligned to Standards and the Amistad Act Leveraging Better Teaching through Teacher Residencies in ELA and Mathematics Designing Enrichment Opportunities to Engage Students Enhancing Employee Health and Wellness and Saving Millions Through Self-Insurance and Automation

"We are thrilled to have been selected to present at the CGCS Annual Fall Conference," said Superintendent Roger Leὀn. "These presentations reflect the tireless efforts of our dedicated educators and the innovative approaches that make the Newark Board of Education a leader in urban education."

The CGCS Annual Fall Conference provides a valuable opportunity to collaborate with other educational professionals, share insights, and learn from peers. The District is excited to engage in meaningful discussions, network with fellow educators, and contribute to the ongoing improvement of urban education.

Board President Council said, "I am ecstatic that our District, the largest and only district in the state of New Jersey, has reestablished its relationship with the Council of the Great City Schools. This relationship is mutually beneficial to the Council, the District, and our students. The Council has a number of resources that will help us strengthen our curriculum and other services we offer our students."

The District extends its gratitude to the CGCS for recognizing its contributions to the field of urban education and providing the platform to showcase its expertise.

About Newark Public Schools

The Newark Public Schools is the largest school district in New Jersey and dates back to 1676. The District currently enrolls over 39,000 students in 63 schools. After more than two decades of state operation and upon return to local control in 2018, the District has opened 9 new schools under Superintendent León's leadership with an additional portfolio of new options to be announced in the coming months and years. The Newark Board of Education serves as a beacon of educational excellence, dedicated to nurturing the potential of every student. With a commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and fostering a love for learning, the District continues to shape future generations and make a positive impact within the community.

