AutoNation Launches AutoNationParts.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's most admired automotive retailer, today announced the official launch of AutoNationParts.com, a new eCommerce website enabling Customers to purchase high-quality automotive parts and accessories at competitive prices, shipped directly to their homes.

Providing fast nationwide shipping for guaranteed-to-fit genuine manufacturer parts from more than 25 brands, AutoNationParts.com aims to meet growing demand from DIY mechanics and "do-it-for-me" Customers who can confidently purchase parts online and have them expertly installed by their chosen mechanic, ensuring a seamless and convenient experience.

"Increasingly, consumers want the ability to go directly to a website and order exactly the car parts they need at a competitive price, with fast shipping times and transparent pricing," said Mike Manley, AutoNation's Chief Executive Officer. "People are holding on to cars longer. As the lifecycle of vehicle ownership grows, AutoNation wants to continue to be there for our Customers who take pride in doing their own maintenance, repairs, and customizations."

According to market intelligence firm Mintel, consumers are increasingly shopping online for auto parts, and nearly half of consumers – particularly millennials and Gen Z – have done their own vehicle maintenance, repairs, or custom upgrades.

To meet this growing demand for online parts, AutoNationParts.com allows Customers to instantly shop across multiple manufacturers to find replacement and maintenance parts that fit their vehicles. Customers also can choose from a wide variety of interior and exterior accessories to personalize and upgrade their vehicles.

The easy-to-use site allows Customers to search for parts in several ways: by VIN to find exact match parts; by year, make, model, trim, and engine; by browsing through categories; or by using keywords and part numbers. In-stock orders typically ship within 1-2 business days, and Customers will be able to track their orders to know exactly when their items will arrive.

With more than 300 locations in 20 states and more than 24,000 Associates, AutoNation has sold and serviced more than 14 million vehicles. From buying and selling vehicles to providing on-site and mobile repair services and online parts sales for the DIY mechanic, AutoNation delivers a Customer experience unmatched in the automotive industry.

A Fortune 200© Company with the nation's most J.D. Power Dealers of Excellence, AutoNation is transforming the automotive retail business by establishing a new standard for excellence in sales and service and pioneering industry-leading programs around transparent pricing and financing.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, a provider of personalized transportation services, is driven by innovation and transformation. As one of America's most admired companies, AutoNation delivers a peerless Customer experience recognized by data-driven consumer insight leaders, Reputation and J.D. Power. Through its brand affinity, the AutoNation Brand is synonymous with "DRVPNK." AutoNation has a singular focus on personalized transportation services that are easy, transparent, and Customer-centric.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "goals," "targets," "projects," "plans," "believes," "continues," "may," "will," "could," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our strategic initiatives, partnerships, and investments, including AutoNationParts.com, statements regarding our expectations for the future performance of our business and the automotive retail industry, and other statements that describe our objectives, goals, or plans, are forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations concerning future results and events, and they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by these statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: our ability to implement successfully our strategic acquisitions, initiatives, partnerships, and investments; our ability to maintain and enhance our retail brands and reputation and to attract consumers to our own digital channels; economic conditions, including changes in unemployment, interest, and/or inflation rates, consumer demand, fuel prices, and tariffs; supply chain disruptions and inventory availability; regulatory factors affecting our business; and other factors described in our news releases and filings made under the securities laws, including, among others, our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

