McDermott, AVEVA and Aras Sign Lighthouse Agreement To Enhance Digital Efficiency

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott has signed a lighthouse agreement with AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, and Aras, a product lifecycle management (PLM) platform provider, to develop its asset lifecycle management capability across the energy transition, oil and gas, and nuclear sectors.

This collaboration focuses on improving user experience for data-centric asset lifecycle management (ALM), from planning to disposal. The goal is to reduce costs and risk over the project lifecycle, improve decision-making, achieve better compliance and traceability, and enhance performance across the industrial ecosystem.

The seamless integration of Aras Innovator with AVEVA Unified Engineering, AVEVA Asset Information Management and other AVEVA tools and services will enable the creation of an engineering system of record. A trusted single source of truth will allow customers to improve engineering efficiency, data control and distribution, and traceability across the entire asset lifecycle. The Aras platform will extend the capabilities of AVEVA's trusted EPC tools into a collaborative project space inclusive of requirements management and workflow-driven capabilities. McDermott will leverage its robust, global team of Digital and Information Systems Management experts and global Engineering IT teams to provide use cases, sprint feedback, and testing in support of the ALM program.

"McDermott is uniquely positioned to combine its extensive expertise in digital twin and industry-leading engineering procurement and construction (EPC) experience," said Vaseem Khan, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Global Operations. "The agreement represents our shared vision and commitment to data-centric digital deliverables management and creates an opportunity for robust digital transformation of industry processes. We're excited to see the potential value out of this lighthouse program."

"McDermott's engineering expertise forms an essential input in pioneering an industry solution that is urgently needed to improve outcomes in the energy, nuclear, marine, and other sectors," said Rob McGreevy, Chief Product Officer at AVEVA. "Together, we will provide competitive advantages for customers who join the lighthouse program."

"AVEVA's robust industry asset lifecycle management solutions, built on the Aras platform, will enable McDermott to leverage a fully connected digital thread of the asset's engineering and operations information," said Roque Martin, CEO of Aras. "We will create useful, usable, and powerful software for our joint customer base."

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com .

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world's resources. The company's secure industrial cloud platform and applications enable businesses to harness the power of their information and improve collaboration with customers, suppliers, and partners.

Over 20,000 enterprises in over 100 countries rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life's essentials: safe and reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA enables teams to engineer efficiently and optimize operations, driving growth and sustainability.

Named as one of the world's most innovative companies, AVEVA supports customers with open solutions and the expertise of more than 6,400 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers. With operations around the globe, AVEVA is headquartered in Cambridge, UK. Learn more at www.aveva.com

About Aras

Aras provides the most powerful low-code platform with applications to design, build, and operate complex products. Its technology enables the rapid delivery of flexible, upgradeable solutions that build business resilience. Aras' platform and product lifecycle management applications connect users in all disciplines and functions to critical product data and processes across the lifecycle and throughout the extended supply chain. Visit www.aras.com to learn more.

