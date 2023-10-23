Mars launches new brand experience with Uber and Uber Eats

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars Snacking, a global leader in the treats and snacks category, announced today a new collaboration with Uber and SKITTLES® , with a new brand campaign launching across Uber and Uber Eats. The new collaboration, a first of its kind for Mars, delivers a sweet new experience for hungry Uber Rides and Eats consumers.

With Journey Ads and Post-Check Out Ads displayed to consumers taking a ride or waiting for their Uber Eats order, they'll be able to seamlessly interact with the SKITTLES website. Hungry Uber consumers can also add their favorite SKITTLES products to their Uber Eats shopping carts – including Gummies and classic chewy and sour flavors.

The move marks the next step of Mars' online offensive as the company seeks to continue stoking growth in digital spaces and find new opportunities to provide shoppers with frictionless, omnichannel shopping experiences.

"To win in an increasingly digitally-connected world, our job is clear – deliver great brand experiences for people wherever they are. Our new partnership with Uber does just that. Whether you're on your way home from a night out or traveling back from the airport after a long flight, the Skittles products at the end of the rainbow are now within reach for Uber users across the US," said Tom Manktelow, Senior Manager, On Demand Delivery, Mars Snacking. "We're looking forward to collaborating with pioneering companies like Uber to unlock the impulse nature of the snacking category online by engaging consumers in new and exciting ways."

According to audience research company GWI, more than half of Uber users order their groceries online, and 85 percent of Uber users are the main person responsible for shopping in their household. Additionally, grocery and convenience stores are among the top five Uber Rides destinations.

"With Uber, brands like SKITTLES are able to unlock new ways to connect with consumers where they are and when they're in a purchase mind-set," said Megan Ramm, Head of CPG Partnerships for Uber advertising. "It's always exciting for us to work with companies on innovative and platform-wide brand campaigns to help drive business results and connect with consumers in effective, measurable ways."

Currently the campaign is active in several key markets including Atlanta, Orlando/Daytona Beach, Houston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Phoenix/Prescot, Nashville and Melbourne, Florida.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world. Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality snacking, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With more than $47 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating A Better World for Pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com .

ABOUT UBER

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 42 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

