ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND ANNOUNCES TONY AWARD AND FIVE-TIME EMMY AWARD WINNER NEIL PATRICK HARRIS TO HOST THE RENOWNED PARTY LIKE A ROYAL NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION

MULTI-PLATINUM, GRAMMY® AWARD-WINNING, SUPER PRODUCER AND ARTIST TIMBALAND SET TO PARTY IN PARADISE AS SPECIAL GUEST DJ

GRAMMY ® AWARD-WINNING MULTI-PLATINUM BAND MAROON 5 TO PERFORM ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 30th

~A Surprise Musical Act, World-Famous Grucci Fireworks and More Will Be Part of the Weekend~

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantis Paradise Island, the most remarkable destination resort in the world and leader in producing live concerts and festivals in the Caribbean, announces the highly anticipated New Year's weekend lineup of events with superstar talent including Tony Award and five-time Emmy Award-winning actor Neil Patrick Harris, multi-platinum, GRAMMY® Award-winning super producer and artist Timbaland, GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum band Maroon 5, a surprise musical performance, Grucci fireworks, DJ Webstar and more.

The festivities kick off on Saturday, December 30th, with a concert by powerhouse band Maroon 5 at Atlantis' waterfront Casuarina Beach. The chart-topping group is one of the 21st century's biggest acts, selling over 95 million albums, 650+ million singles, and charted 32 records on the Billboard Hot 100. The band is known for hit songs "Sugar," "Girls Like You," and "She Will Be Loved."

On Sunday, December 31st, the entertainment continues with the renowned Party Like A Royal event at Atlantis' Royal Deck under the resort's famed Royal Towers. The talented and beloved Neil Patrick Harris hosts the evening, beginning with a DJ set from renowned producer and artist Timbaland, the mastermind behind memorable hits from Jay-Z's "Dirt Off Your Shoulder" and "Big Pimpin" to Justin Timberlake's "Sexy Back" and "Cry Me A River," Aaliyah's "One In A Million," Missy Elliott's "Get Ur Freak On" and "Work It," Ginuwine's "Pony," and One Republic's "Apologize," among others. The night continues with a performance by a surprise musical act, a midnight display of fireworks by Grucci, and a DJ set by Webstar until 1:30 a.m.

The two-day celebration rounds out Atlantis' year-long 25th anniversary that began with a concert by GRAMMY® Award-winning duo The Chainsmokers, followed by the inaugural Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Festival, plus live performances by GRAMMY ® and Emmy Award-winning superstar and American music icon Lizzo, GRAMMY® Award-winning global phenomenon Pitbull, and a summer residence by "The World's Greatest Illusionist," Rob Lake.

Throughout the year, Atlantis rolled out bold multi-million-dollar renovations and exciting new partnerships, including the complete renovation of The Royal Towers, a reimagined Atlantis Casino and the debut of Bar Sol. Atlantis welcomed an array of captivating new dining destinations, including Silan, the Mediterranean-inspired restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Alon Shaya, and Paranza at The Cove, a coastal Italian restaurant by Chef Michael White, making Atlantis the only resort in the Caribbean with three Michelin star-rated chefs. Shake Shack opened its first restaurant in the Caribbean, offering specialty menu items unique to the Bahamas and a full bar.

"Atlantis Paradise Island always delivers unique experiences. The New Year's lineup of formidable talent and events is a weekend not to be missed. From the electric Maroon 5 to the beloved and talented Neil Patrick Harris – Atlantis' first Party Like a Royal master of ceremonies, and superstar Timbaland, plus other surprise performances in store. Our guests and the community are in for an unforgettable experience, all set against the beautiful backdrop of the newly renovated Royal Towers. We look forward to celebrating the New Year and rounding out Atlantis' 25th anniversary year with all," said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island.

Tickets for Maroon 5 start at $109 and can be purchased at atlantisbahamas.com. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m., with the performance starting at 9:30 p.m. Party Like A Royal will begin at 9:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Early bird tickets are priced at $267 and can be purchased by visiting the official Party Like A Royal website.

About Atlantis Paradise Island:

Throughout 2023, Atlantis Paradise Island is rolling out bold multimillion-dollar renovations and exciting new partnerships throughout the resort – from a complete renovation of The Royal Towers to a reimagined Atlantis Casino and much more. The resort's 25th anniversary launches a new chapter for the first-of-its-kind celebrated entertainment resort and destination, ensuring that travelers will continue to experience the best at Atlantis Paradise Island, with stunning accommodations, innovative cuisine, and extraordinary events ranging from live musical performances and concerts to internationally acclaimed food and wine festivals. For more information about Atlantis Paradise Island, please visit www.atlantisbahamas.com.

About Neil Patrick Harris:

Neil Patrick Harris is a multi-hyphenate known for iconic performances on screens and stages of all sizes. His illustrious career has seen him work alongside some of the most legendary artists and performers of our time. Constantly expanding and redefining the scope of his work, Harris has won a Tony Award, five Emmy Awards, and is a New York Times bestselling author.

About Maroon 5:

GRAMMY® Award-winning multi platinum powerhouse Maroon 5 are one of pop music's most enduring artists and one of the 21st century's biggest acts. To date, the universally renowned Los Angeles band have sold over 95 Million albums and 650+ Million singles, earned RIAA certifications in more than 35 countries, and charted 32 records on the Billboard Hot 100. Among these hits, three are U.S. Diamond Certified, and 23 are U.S. Platinum certified. Maroon 5 holds the record for "most #1's on the Hot 100 this century by a duo or group," as well as a Pop Airplay record for the "most #1 hits among pop duos or groups" with 11, and the record for "most #1 hits on Adult Pop Airplay" with 15. Maroon 5 currently have amassed 22 billion combined streams on Spotify and scored "the most Billion-plus streamed songs by a group-" with 9. In March 2023, the band opened their Las Vegas Residency, M5LV, to rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Billboard crowned the band "a perfect fit for a Las Vegas residency." It was followed by the band's first single release since 2021 entitled "Middle Ground." The video was directed by David Dobkin who notably helmed the group's well-known videos for "Sugar" and "Girls Like You".

Maroon 5 have achieved this success on their own terms with an instantly recognizable and singular style. A combination of airtight songwriting, straightforward lyricism, clever wit, and adventurous creativity has earmarked their hypnotic hybrid of rock and pop from day one. Emerging from the City of Angels with this style, the group catapulted to world renown with their debut, Songs About Jane , which garnered their first GRAMMY® for "Best New Artist in 2005."

In 2007, the double-platinum follow-up, It Won't Be Soon Before Long , yielded the smashes "Makes Me Wonder" and "If I Never See Your Face Again." Meanwhile, 2010's Hands All Over represented a watershed moment, boasting "Misery" and the inescapable "Moves Like Jagger." Both garnered GRAMMY® nods in the category of "Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals." "Moves Like Jagger" seized #1 on the Top 40, Hot AC, and Billboard Hot 100 charts and stood out as "one of the best-selling singles of 2011". Simultaneously, frontman Adam Levine would be "the first artist in the Hot 100's 53-year history to reach #1 as part of a group, while entering the Top 10 at the same time as a soloist as he featured on and co-wrote Gym Class Heroes' 'Stereo Hearts'." "Jagger" has gone on to become "one of the best-selling singles of all time" with sales over 45 million around the globe. It also would be the band's first song to reach Diamond certification status in the US (10 x Platinum).

Maroon 5 once again ruled pop with 2012's Overexposed . All of the singles became chart-toppers and, along the way, they set a record for most career number ones (six in total) by a group in the Top 40 chart's 20-year history. Not to mention, they launched one of the year's highest grossing tours, generating over 50 million dollars in ticket sales.

During 2014, the group's album V bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and yielded "Maps," "Animals," and "Sugar"—which each captured #1 on the Top 40 Chart. Rolling Stone wrote, "Adam Levine and Co. continue their top 40 takeover with a set of irresistibly sharp hooks…The 11 songs here are precision-tuned and lustrously polished, jammed with hooks and choruses that build a man cave in your brain." The music video for the band's chart-dominating and GRAMMY Award-nominated single "Sugar" notably amassed over three billion views to date —making it one of the most-viewed videos of all time. This represented an incredible benchmark, since Maroon 5 is one of the few artists to ever achieve this feat.

In 2018, the platinum Red Pill Blues ( 222/ Interscope) generated billions of streams. Its eight-times-platinum breakout single "Girls Like You" not only captured #1 at Top 40, #1 at Adult Pop, and #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 , but it also emerged as "the most-watched video on VEVO in 2018." To date, it has earned over 3 Billion YouTube/ VEVO views . Parlaying this momentum into another era of Maroon 5, the group's 2021 album, JORDI (named in memory of their late manager), went gold right out of the gate and marked their seventh consecutive Top 10 debut on the Billboard Top 200 . Executive produced by J Kash, it boasted the quadruple-platinum "Memories," which became their "Tenth Top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 " and "Fifteenth Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100" and marked the band's 12th Top 10 in the last decade, including at least one song sent into the top 10 each year since 2011.

Beyond the gold-selling "Beautiful Mistakes" [feat, Megan Thee Stallion] and "Nobody's Love," JORDI featured the band's fourth single "Lost,' which landed on all Spotify's New Music Friday playlists worldwide upon release. Long known for stellar and surprising featured artists outside of pop music, JORDI showcases the band's most dynamic cohort of collaborators, including Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks, Academy® Award winner H.E.R., late legends Juice WRLD, Nipsey Hussle, and YG, to name a few.

By looking ahead and challenging themselves and popular culture at every turn, Maroon 5 continue to redefine the modern American band.

About Timbaland:

Multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning, super-producer, and artist, Timbaland is one of the greatest minds in music history. With more top-ten hits than Elvis Presley or the Beatles, he has taught the world to "say it with sound." Dubbed the Emperor of Sound and ranked #3 by Billboard on a list of 50 of the greatest producers of the 21st century. Timbaland' the musical mastermind is behind the most memorable hits of our times. With over 18-Grammy nominations, 4-Grammy wins and 200+ ASCAP Music awards, his indelible imprint has been stamped on countless hits from some of the most successful and legendary artists in the world. From Jay-Z's "Dirt Off Your Shoulder" and "Big Pimpin," to Justin Timberlake's "Sexy Back" and "Cry Me A River," Aaliyah's "One In A Million," Missy Elliott's "Get Ur Freak On" and "Work It," Ginuwine's "Pony," and One Republic's "Apologize" amongst many others, Timbaland's credits have established him as one of the most iconic producers in the last 30 years.

Among his long list of accolades are hits he's produced for artists including Kanye West, Bryson Tiller, Madonna, Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Mariah Carey, Rihanna, Sam Smith, Maluma, Nelly Furtado, Keri Hilson, Brad Paisley, Coldplay, Nickelback, The Fray, Destiny's Child, Ludacris, Jodeci, Snoop Dogg, Drake, Alicia Keys and countless others.

In the 1990s, his partnership with high school friend Missy Elliott blossomed into a pairing that delivered legendary R&B singer Aaliyah's double-platinum sophomore album, One in A Million, which went on to sell over 15-million copies worldwide. Becoming one of music's most successful production/songwriting teams, as a result, Elliott naturally looked to Timbaland to help define her as an artist. Their work together, which included tracks such as "The Rain," catapulted Elliott to major stardom and critical acclaim.

Timbaland's collaboration with Justin Timberlake went on to become one of the most successful and iconic partnerships in music, producing the 2006 mega-hit "Sexy Back" which sold over 6-million copies and became Timberlake's first #1 single on the Billboard Hot 100. Together, the two went on to have a tremendous amount of success, selling over 30-million albums worldwide with multiple #1 hits including "Cry Me A River," "My Love," "What Goes Around Comes Around," "4 Minutes," "Give It to Me," "Suit and Tie," "Mirrors," and more.

Born Timothy Z. Mosley in Norfolk, Virginia March 10, 1972, Timbaland, so named by Jodeci member Devante Swing after the Timberland boot, has had many reincarnations--from disc jockey DJ Tiny Tim, to half of the hip-hop group Timbaland & Magoo, from membership in Devante Swing's Swing Mob crew known as Da Bassment, to S.B.I. (Surrounded By Idiots), a production ensemble including Pharrell Williams, to being CEO of his own label, Mosley Music Group.

In 2006 he founded a new label appropriately called Mosley Music. Mosley debuted with Nelly Furtado's "Promiscuous," featuring Timbaland which hit #1, as did her album which sold over 15 million copies. Mosley Music has since sold over 40 million albums and over 50 million singles with global success from releases including Nelly Furtado, Bubba Sparks, One Republic, Chris Cornell, Keri Hilson and several others including Timbaland's own solo releases.

Timbaland has released two books, a biography aptly titled The Emperor of Sound, and his children's book Nighttime Symphony.

Timbaland is the co-founder of the music tech platform Beatclub, which he created with long time music manager Gary Marella. Beatclub is a music creator platform that offers all of the tools, resources, community, mentorship, education, placement opportunities and more in a centralized creator hub which has attracted artists, producers and songwriters at all levels from the emerging bedroom producer and artist, to Grammy Award-winning creators.

Beatclub's mission is to support and empower music creators by providing the necessary tools, access, education and monetization opportunities to be successful, all in one subscription.

Timbaland is also the co-creator of pandemic phenomenon Verzuz with music producer Swizz Beats.

