SOUR PATCH KIDS® Brand Asks Fans to Face the Ghosts of Their Past this Halloween

Those soured by cringey photos from their past are challenged to win sweet rewards in new campaign

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Step aside zombies and vampires, the SOUR PATCH KIDS brand is launching a Halloween campaign that encourages consumers to face the scariest thing imaginable: their past. A hauntingly fun online experience, "Cringe or Candy," encourages fans to dig up their horrifying photos for a chance to win spooktacular prizes with a grand prize of $5,000 including SOUR PATCH KIDS Halloween candy.

Fans can participate in a digital photo challenge by uploading their personal cringe pictures online at www.SPKcringeorcandy.com and playing the odds for a sweet reward from Oct. 17 - 31. With a click of a button, fans will immediately learn their fate – a sour trick of potentially having their cringey photo shared in the Cringe or Candy online photo gallery or a sweet reward of free Sour Patch Kids candy.

"From those awkward middle school dances to the regretful hairstyles and outfits that continue to haunt your school pictures, we all have embarrassing, cringe moments from our own past that make us laugh," said Jenna Carls, senior brand manager, candy, Mondelēz International. "What better time than Halloween to unearth our true terrors and share a bit of loveable mischievous with Sour Patch Kids candy."

Share the Ghosts From Your Past on TikTok

The SOUR PATCH KIDS brand is adding to the nostalgia by partnering with singer, songwriter and culture icon Rebecca Black to create an original song, "Can't Outrun the Ghost." Black famously rose to fame with her viral hit song "Friday" in 2011 and has spent the decade forward bridging a path between the mainstream and the underground as a new kind of pop star.

"As the self-proclaimed queen of owning your past, this is the perfect collaboration to recognize those sour then sweet moments with Sour Patch Kids," said Rebecca Black. "Embracing our cringe-worthy moments makes us unique, and I can't wait to see everyone face their fears with 'Can't Outrun the Ghost' this Halloween!"

Watch Rebecca's anthem debut on TikTok (@msrebeccablack) on October 20. Fans can participate in the SOUR PATCH KIDS brand "Ghosts from your Past" TikTok campaign by following these simple steps:

Find a Cringey Photo: Search the digital archives for that hilariously awkward or downright cringey snapshot from your past. Create Your TikTok: Make a TikTok video re-enacting your cringey picture from the past using Rebecca Black's "Can't Outrun the Ghost." Tag @TheRealSourPatchKids and Use #GhostsFromYourPast: Share the TikTok video by tagging the Sour Patch Kids brand in the caption and using the official hashtag #GhostsFromYourPast.

SOUR PATCH KIDS Halloween Candy Variety packs are now available at major retailers in 22, 40, 100 and 160-count treat size packs. Each treat size pack is the perfect size for parties or Trick or Treating.

Abbreviated Sweepstakes Rules

No Purchase is Necessary to enter the Sweepstakes, which is open to residents of the 50 United States, D.C., and Puerto Rico 13 and older. Sponsor, Administrator, Promotion Parties, related entities, their families, and those living in the same household are ineligible. Ends 11:59 pm ET on October 31, 2023. Visit www.SPKcringeorcandy.com to enter, and for Official Rules.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2021net revenues of approximately $29 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X (formerly Twitter) at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.www.twitter.com/MDLZ .

