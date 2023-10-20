Claudia Sulewski Unveils "CYKLAR" - A Conscientious, Genderless and Luxurious Bodycare Brand

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Actress, beloved YouTuber, and now beauty entrepreneur, Claudia Sulewski, proudly announces the debut of her latest venture, CYKLAR (pronounced sigh-klur). A bodycare brand with a conscience, CYKLAR launches its maiden product, the Body Cream, today. Dedicated fans and beauty enthusiasts can exclusively shop at Cyklar.com .

CYKLAR Logo (PRNewswire)

Pushing boundaries and redefining norms, CYKLAR emerges as a genderless, vegan, cruelty-free bodycare brand that pays meticulous attention to every component of its product. Every formula is dermatologist-tested and is free from parabens, sulfates, and silicones.

At the heart of the brand's debut product, the Body Cream ($58) boasts a thoughtful, luxurious, and natural formulation featuring:

Banana Flower Extract: an upcycled skin superfood packed with antioxidants and nutrients that hydrate, balance, and soothe.

Niacinamide: a potent form of Vitamin B3 renowned for promoting a healthy skin barrier, softening texture, and restoring moisture.

Prickly Pear: a responsibly harvested desert gem that aids in skin exfoliation, revealing a smoother, radiant complexion.

The Body Cream is not just about skincare; it's a sensory journey. Its gender-neutral fragrance is named "Crescent" after the street Claudia grew up on, playing with her brothers, evoking fond memories of feeling carefree and immersed in nature.

CYKLAR's commitment doesn't end at the formula; the brand is equally invested in sustainable packaging. The beautiful glass vessel has been thoughtfully designed, with every stage of the product's life cycle carefully considered. For starters, the recyclable aluminum cap features a BPA-Free PE Removable Insert. The liner is crafted from 100% PCR BPA-Free PP, while the vessel is recyclable glass adorned with a subtle embossed branding. Even the outer carton prioritizes eco-consciousness, made from 100% PCR recyclable paperboard, and printed using soy ink. CYKLAR encourages customers to reimagine and repurpose the vessel, suggesting it as an elegant storage solution for jewelry, mints, salts, cotton swabs, office pins and beyond.

The brand's dedication to sustainability continues with its upcoming refills, set to be available in compostable packaging through a collaboration with On Repeat. Refills will be launching soon and are housed in two compartments: the outer wallet and the inner pouch and are sized to precisely fill the Body Cream's jar. The outer wallet is made of compostable FSC certified craft board and printed with vegetable inks in the UK by World Land Trust certified printers. It can be shredded, composted at home, or recycled curbside. The inner pouch is made of a compostable flexible film as an alternative to industry-standard plastic pouches. It holds and seals the formula in a material that sits at the forefront of bio-polymer research. The pouch leaves no trace in soil, sea, or air, breaking down in 32 weeks in home composts or industrial composts.

Founder, Claudia Sulewski, shares, "I dreamt of building a gender-neutral body care company that not only focuses on what ingredients go inside but what's on the outside as well. We aspire to redefine personal care by closing the loop on waste in our daily routines. CYKLAR's formulations and packaging go above and beyond to ensure efficacy, experience, inclusivity, and sustainability."

About CYKLAR: Founded by Claudia Sulewski in October 2023, CYKLAR is an innovative bodycare brand committed to reshaping the beauty landscape with its conscientious approach to product development and packaging. As a staunch advocate for inclusivity and environmental responsibility, while focusing on luxurious formulations, CYKLAR introduces its genderless, vegan, cruelty-free, and dermatologist-tested offerings, free from parabens, sulfates, and silicones. CYKLAR's commitment extends to sustainable packaging, with each component designed with environmental consciousness in mind. Embodying both luxury and responsibility, CYKLAR not only pampers the skin but also ensures a better future for our planet.

For more details, visit Cyklar.com and follow @cyklarofficial and @claudiasulewski on social media.

