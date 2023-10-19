Voyce Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

Andrew Royce, CEO Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2023 Builders and Innovators Summit

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Goldman Sachs is recognizing Voyce CEO Andrew Royce as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2023 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California. Goldman Sachs selected Voyce from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event.

Serving as a volunteer supporting the resettlement of Syrian refugees in Canada, Andrew Royce became acutely aware of the need for on-demand, medically qualified language interpreters that could reliably and confidentially support healthcare patients who don't speak English. His passion for this service has been the catalyst behind Voyce. By putting the dignity of non-English speakers first and working to solve the pain points of those accessing language services through innovative new technologies, Royce has led the now global company to great commercial success and outstanding user satisfaction. Voyce now supports over 5,000,000 conversations per year and created about 2,500 sustainable work opportunities for language interpreters in over 70 countries.

"I'm extremely humbled that Goldman Sachs is recognizing the work that we do at Voyce with this extraordinary honor," said Andrew Royce, Voyce CEO. "When a patient enters the walls of a hospital without speaking the local language, they are often at their most vulnerable state, and Voyce provides a bridge to their culture, helps relieve anxiety, and gives patients the confidence to express what ails them in their own words, with their own voice. This designation represents how important it is to break down barriers to achieve better health equity for patients."

"We're delighted to recognize Andrew Royce as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2023," said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "Like everyone in this year's class, Andrew has been a visionary in his field, pushing forward innovation and redefining markets. We are excited to harness Goldman's convening power to bring together these dynamic leaders and hear their insights."

In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

Voyce is a technology driven company deeply committed to helping people in need facing language barriers, enabling them to communicate and get help when they need it the most. Voyce's professional and qualified language interpreters provide medical interpretation across a variety of technology and telehealth platforms in 240+ languages and dialects, including American Sign Language. Across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and globally, Voyce supports millions of conversations each year, giving patients and providers the confidence to communicate effectively. Learn more at www.voyceglobal.com.

Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

