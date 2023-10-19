UL Solutions Issues First Certification of 500 kW Electric Vehicle Charging System to Gravity

UL Solutions is helping manufacturers of electric vehicle charging systems solve public and product safety challenges and drive performance in charging speed.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced that the 500 kilowatt (kW) electric vehicle (EV) chargers and power cabinets from Gravity are the first 500 kW systems to achieve UL certification to UL 2202, the Standard for Safety for Direct Current (DC) Charging Equipment for Electric Vehicles. Gravity, an EV infrastructure firm, is installing 24 of these UL Certified charging systems at its new facility in Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

Gravity, an EV infrastructure firm, is installing 24 UL Certified charging systems at its new facility in New York City. (PRNewswire)

"This achievement reinforces UL Solutions' growth and focus on capabilities to serve the EV market with services that help increase confidence in the performance, reliability and safety of products," said Milan Dotlich, vice president and general manager of the Energy and Industrial Automation Group at UL Solutions. "We are proud to have a part in Gravity's journey to meet the demand for higher power and faster charging speeds in EV charging equipment."

UL Solutions evaluated and tested six chargers and two power cabinets from Gravity to assess compliance with safety and performance requirements of UL 2202. This includes requirements for factors such as power verification, strength of materials, protection from sharp edges, stability and mounting, which help protect users from risks while charging their EV. Gravity's certified products also underwent a wide range of performance tests before achieving certification to UL 2202.

"This is a massive breakthrough for urban charging that will help unlock widespread EV adoption by making it cheaper, faster and more convenient to charge a car than it is to pump gas. Certification to UL 2202 gives our partners confidence that this equipment delivers as promised regarding safety," said Moshe Cohen, founder and CEO of Gravity.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

Press contacts:

Tyler Khan

UL Solutions

ULNews@UL.com

T: +1 (847) 664.2139

Steven Brewster

UL Solutions

ULNews@UL.com

T: +1 (847) 664.8425

UL Solutions logo (PRNewsfoto/UL Solutions) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UL Solutions