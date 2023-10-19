D3Energy Makes Waves with Ohio's First Floating Solar Array

DELAWARE, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D3Energy, the leading floating solar developer, proudly announces its partnership with Del-Co Water to launch Ohio's first floating solar project. This innovative project exemplifies an exciting new approach to solar deployment in Ohio, focused on preserving the state's valuable land.

D3Energy and Del-Co Water Partner for Ohio's First Floating Solar Array

Del-Co Water, a prominent central Ohio water utility, is taking a significant step forward in incorporating solar energy into its operations. Collaborating with Rich Stokey of MSI Utilities helped pave the way for this groundbreaking project. "Solar is a significant component to Del-Co Water's strategic initiative on environmental sustainability," said Glenn Marzluf, CEO of Del-Co Water. "Floating solar enabled us to move forward with a substantial solar installation without encumbering any of our valuable ground which may be needed for future expansion. We were also pleased with the possibility of reduced growth of algae related to sunlight reduction," added Glenn.

In addition to floating solar, what sets this project apart is its multifaceted approach, combining both rooftop and carport installations to maximize energy output. The floating installation will utilize the Hydrelio® floating system from global leader Ciel & Terre. Ciel & Terre's floating systems are deployed all over the world, with 1.5GW of power already operational or in development.

Upon completion, this project will offset nearly 50% of Del-Co Water's electricity consumption at their water plant, resulting in substantial cost savings. D3Energy partnered with Gardner Capital, a prominent solar investor with over 100MWs under ownership, to own and operate the system, providing the power to Del-Co Water.

Construction is slated to commence next month as materials have begun to arrive on-site, with full grid connection expected in late spring 2024.

Stetson Tchividjian, Director of D3Energy, said, "Del-Co Water's partnership with us for Ohio's first floating solar array showcases their commitment to sustainability. We're excited to collaborate on this pioneering initiative and introduce this cutting-edge technology to Ohio."

About D3Energy:

D3Energy is a recognized industry leader in floating solar, having constructed the most floating systems in the United States for a diverse clientele, ranging from municipalities and governments to utilities and private enterprises.

About Del-Co Water:

Del-Co Water is a member-owned, non-profit, cooperative water utility serving eight central Ohio counties, dedicated to delivering exceptional drinking water service.

Additional information on D3Energy and this innovative project, visit www.d3energy.com or contact them at Media@D3Energy.com.

