Columbia Business School Executive Education Launches the Chief Executive Officer Program in Collaboration with Emeritus

Designed for aspiring and current CEOs, this 8- to 10-month program aids in enhancing C-suite decision-making skills while factoring in the dynamics of the global business landscape.

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Business School Executive Education announces the launch of its 8- to 10-month Chief Executive Officer Program . Designed to equip experienced executives with the essential skills and knowledge to excel in the dynamic global business landscape, this program combines cutting-edge strategic frameworks with practical insights from seasoned industry leaders. The program is being launched in collaboration with Emeritus , a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable, and enrollment is now open for a December 2023 start.

Columbia Business School Executive Education Launches Chief Executive Officer Program in Collaboration with Emeritus

In today's rapidly evolving business world, effective C-suite leadership is paramount to achieving success. According to McKinsey's CEO Excellence Survey, 76 percent of chief executive officers (CEOs) intend to cut operating costs in the face of potential inflation and economic downturn. This highlights the urgent need for prudent financial management and economic foresight in today's unpredictable business environment.

The Chief Executive Officer Program equips participants with the ability to tackle the complexities of leadership in dynamic environments through a comprehensive curriculum that focuses on strategic management, C-suite leadership skills, and data and technology. Participants will join a diverse cohort and network with peers from various industries while also engaging in a real-world project to apply their acquired knowledge and skills.

Upon successful completion of the program, participants will be awarded a Certificate in Business Excellence, signifying their enhanced strategic leadership skill set and readiness to lead from the C-suite.

"Leadership is not just a position but an ongoing journey of growth and impact. Cultivating the acumen required to steer your organization through an ever-evolving landscape is imperative. At Columbia Business School, we are empowering leaders to navigate the turbulence of modern business," said William Duggan, senior lecturer in business in the management division. "The Chief Executive Officer Program melds cutting-edge insights with experiential learning to forge leaders adept in strategic thinking, innovation, and principled decision making. Our participants leave not only equipped to tackle today's challenges, but are also inspired to shape the future with vision and integrity."

This program is ideal for experienced C-suite executives poised for transition into the CEO role, newly appointed CEOs from small-to-medium-sized entities looking to augment their leadership acumen, and high-potential leaders on the path to C-suite positions. By leveraging Columbia Business School's location in New York City and strong ties to the business sector, participants gain access to top minds within a diverse, cross-sectoral community, across startups and well-established enterprises.

"The Chief Executive Officer Program delivers the essential strategic thinking, adaptability, and leadership skills to successfully confront today's multifaceted business challenges," said Mike Malefakis, president of University Partnerships at Emeritus. "Our collaboration with Columbia Business School Executive Education underscores our unwavering commitment to equipping business leaders with the indispensable tools they need to excel in the modern corporate world."

The Chief Executive Officer Program starts on December 7, 2023. For more information and to apply, please visit the program home page here .

About Columbia Business School

Columbia Business School is the only world-class, Ivy League business school that delivers a learning experience where academic excellence meets with real-time exposure to the pulse of global business. The thought leadership of the School's faculty and staff members, combined with the accomplishments of its distinguished alumni and position in the center of global business, means that the School's efforts have an immediate, measurable impact on the forces shaping business every day. To learn more about Columbia Business School's position at the very center of business, please visit www.gsb.columbia.edu .

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments worldwide. It does this by collaborating with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programs, professional certificates, and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organizations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology, curriculum innovation, and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated more than 300,000 individuals across more than 200 countries. For more information, please visit https://emeritus.org .



