Bellwether Introduces New Corporate Advisory Division Headed by Industry Expert Jigar Astik

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellwether announced that it has launched a new Corporate Advisory practice and named Jigar Astik as Managing Director to lead the group. Mr. Astik is responsible for establishing this new business line and expanding the Bellwether client base across industries.

Bellwether logo (PRNewswire)

Bellwether's Corporate Advisory practice serves private and public companies, providing tailored advisory solutions for diverse organizations. With a specialized focus on transaction advisory, performance enhancement and growth strategies, Bellwether helps businesses solve their most complex challenges.

Over the course of his career, Jigar has advised clients on transformative strategies and has extensive experience driving enterprise value throughout the M&A lifecycle. Jigar led a variety of complex corporate turnarounds, generating significant returns for stakeholders. At Bellwether, Jigar is focused on leading client service teams and delivering value for corporate and private equity clients.

"Bellwether Asset Management is extremely pleased to add Jigar to our talented and growing team," said Joe Mossotti, Bellwether Co-Founder. "We are at a key point in our growth and Jigar is a wonderful fit to help expand our service offerings and client-focused platform." Bellwether Co-Founder Dennis Grzeskowiak, commented further, "we believe his deep understanding of creating enterprise value through corporate transformations is a tremendous addition to our team".

"Bellwether has an amazing track record of success and our client success stories are tremendous," said Mr. Astik. "Each day I continue to be impressed with the caliber of talent and innovative data analytics, technology and client service". Mr. Astik continued "I look forward to building on Bellwether's position in the marketplace and expanding our scope of services with new and existing clients."

For additional detail about Bellwether's suite of services or to explore partnership opportunities, please visit bellwetherco.com.

About Bellwether

Bellwether is an advisory firm that helps businesses solve their most complex challenges and enhance enterprise value. We specialize in formulating and executing dynamic growth and value enhancement strategies through true partnership with our clients. Merging deep industry expertise, advanced analytical capabilities and best-in-class talent, we create value across the business lifecycle, from transaction management to operational transformation. Bellwether is privately-held and has offices in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City and London. To learn more, visit bellwetherco.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bellwether