Giant Eagle's Leap Media Group Adds Contextual Commerce to Offerings

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap Media Group, Giant Eagle's best-in-class and self-built retail media network, and Chicory, the leading contextual commerce advertising platform, are proud to announce their strategic partnership aimed at expanding Leap's advertising capabilities and driving growth for CPG brands. Chicory's cutting-edge contextual advertising solutions are now included in Leap's curated portfolio of experiences. This collaboration provides Leap clients with access to commerce-enabled advertising tactics that engage high-intent shoppers within off-platform recipe content.

"We created Leap to help CPG brands better engage with and improve their customers' shopping experience, and our partnership with Chicory is helping us do so at an even greater capacity and scale," said Joell Robinson, Giant Eagle Senior Director, Leap Media & Sales. "We're thrilled to be integrating Chicory's unique approach to commerce advertising with Leap, so we can help our brand partners provide highly engaging, relevant ads to their customers, and facilitate a streamlined shopping experience, all in a privacy-conscious way."

Chicory's proprietary Contextual Recipe Targeting transforms recipe content into precise advertising opportunities without relying on cookies or other digital identifiers. The contextual recipe placements reach both existing and new shoppers at the moment of inspiration when they are most receptive to trying new products and brands. Paired with Chicory's shoppable technology, these advertisements enable Leap to drive incremental sales opportunities for its CPG clients. This will come to fruition quickly as Leap integrates Chicory's solutions into Giant Eagle's holiday omnichannel packages this year.

Leap's omnichannel experience encompasses Giant Eagle's online properties, apps and more than 470 stores. Chicory adds over 5,200 recipe sites to this experience, empowering Leap clients to expand their reach and target new shoppers off-platform. With access to a broader audience, CPG brands partnering with Leap have opportunities to increase brand affinity, drive commerce and accelerate growth.

"We're honored to partner with Leap Media Group, a progressive player in the retail media space, as its premiere contextual commerce provider," said Yuni Baker-Saito, Chicory CEO and co-founder. "Our teams share a passion for innovation and a desire to redefine how the grocery industry advertises. Together, we're providing more advanced advertising and measurement capabilities, and making effective cookie-less tactics more accessible for CPG brands."

As part of the partnership, the Leap and Chicory teams collaborated on a direct API integration for a seamless add-to-cart and checkout experience for shoppers in Chicory's recipe network. Additionally, Leap is now providing Chicory with closed-loop measurement, equipping brands in Chicory's network with additional insights that can help them optimize their advertising campaigns.

The Leap-Chicory partnership comes amid rapid retail media expansion in an increasingly privacy-conscious advertising environment. Retail media networks looking to stay competitive in this landscape are embracing alternative targeting solutions that scale, like contextual commerce.

About Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle, Inc., ranked among the top 40 on Forbes magazine's largest private corporations list, is one of the nation's largest food retailers and distributors with approximately $11.4 billion in annual sales. Founded in 1931, Giant Eagle, Inc. has grown to be a leading food, fuel, and pharmacy retailer in the region with more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.

About Chicory

Chicory believes in the power of recipes to inspire consumers and drive commerce. As the leading contextual commerce advertising platform, Chicory transforms recipe content into commerce media. Its platform powers a network of recipe publishers and retailers that CPG brands use to reach 110 million high-intent grocery shoppers each month. Chicory's contextual advertising and shoppable recipe solutions can be found on 5,200+ websites and food blogs, including the Food Network, Delish and LandOLakes.com. Sites enabled with our technology take grocery shoppers from inspiration to checkout in just a few clicks, driving products to cart for 60+ leading retailers. Learn more at www.chicory.co .

